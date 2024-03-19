Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A young woman from South Yorkshire has been placed in an induced coma after a horrific skiing accident.

Olivia Corbiere was skiing in the Bulgarian resort town of Chalin Valog, Bansko, when she came off the ski path and fell into a ravine on Sunday, March 17.

Olivia Corbiere, from Aston, who has been placed in an induced coma after a horrific skiing accident in Bulgaria on Sunday, March 17. A fundraising appeal has been launched to help the 23-year-old and her family

The 23-year-old, from Aston, a village between Sheffield and Rotherham, suffered a fractured skull and bleed on the brain.

She has been placed in an induced coma and is undergoing surgery.

Her other injuries include a broken pelvis, three fractured vertebrae, internal bleeding, a broken nose and a broken eye socket.

A fundraising appeal has been launched to help Linzi and her family, who have flown out to be with her, cover the costs of travel, accommodation and other expenses.

Olivia's mother Linzi asked people to 'pray for our baby girl'.

She thanked her daughter's friends and the medical team for ensuring she got help as soon as possible and said Olivia's doctor was fanstastic and 'we have the best working on her'.

Cheryl Booth, who set up the fundraising appeal, wrote: "This is a terrible situation for any parent to be in. Please send positive thoughts and prayers to all involved. The more we can get the better."

