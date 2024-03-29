Olivia Corbiere: Mum issues update on daughter's recovery after horror ski accident

Plans are being made for Olivia to be flown home
Claire Lewis
Claire Lewis
Published 29th Mar 2024, 11:38 GMT
Medics from the UK are preparing to fly out to Bulgaria to accompany a seriously injured Sheffield woman back home following a horrific skiing accident.

Olivia Corbiere, from Aston, is due to be flown home from Bulgaria next week

Olivia Corbiere, aged 23 and from Aston, was left fighting for her life after falling down a ravine while on a skiing holiday with her sister and a group of friends.

The kitchen designer fractured her skull and suffered a bleed on her brain after the horror fall. She was placed in an induced coma but is now awake and starting to communicate.

Olivia, an experienced skiier, also suffered three fractured vertebrae, a broken pelvis, broken eye socket and broken nose in the fall.

Olivia Corbiere, who was injured in a horrific skiing accident, with her boyfriend, Ben Smith

Her parents Linzi, 46 and Seb, 51, have flown out to be with their daughter.

In her most recente update, Linzi said: "So we are hoping for either Monday, Tuesday or latest Wednesday to get Liv flown back to the UK.

"We are still waiting to hear which hospital she will go to, a team of doctors and nurses will come from the UK to transport her home .

"Keep praying for our million dollar baby."

A fundraising appeal has been launched to help Olivia and her family, with more than £26,000 raised so far.

Visit the GoFundMe page to donate.

