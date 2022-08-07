Number of Sheffield households threatened with homelessness rockets by 242 per cent, official figures show

Official Government figures from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities show that a total of 277 Sheffield households were threatened with homelessness within 56 days between January and March 2022, compared with 81 during the same period in 2021, representing an increase of 242 per cent.

Sheffield saw the fifth biggest increase in England, and the only areas where a higher percentage of households were threatened with homelesessness were: Mansfield, Nottinghamshire with a huge 764 per cent increase; Harlow, Essex with a 286 per cent increase; Bolsover, Derbyshire with a 250 per cent increase and Northumberland in the North East with 243 per cent.

Nationally, the newly-released figures show that a total of 37,260 households were assessed as being threatened with homelessness, and are therefore owed a prevention duty which is up 15.1 per cent from the same quarter last year

Government guidance states that a ‘prevention duty’ places a duty on housing authorities to work with people who are threatened with homelessness within 56 days to help prevent them from becoming homeless.

The data shows that of the 37,260 households assesed as threatened with homelesness, 6,400 of them were placed in that position after being served a Section 21 – or ‘no fault’ –eviction notice, which means landlords do not have to give a reason for ending an Assured Shorthold Tenancy. This marks an increase of 141.5 per cent from the same quarter last year.

Nacro is a national charity which helps over 30,000 people every year through their housing, criminal justice and education services.

Campbell Robb, the Chief Executive of Nacro and a former CEO of Shelter said: “In my years of working with homeless people I have never been so concerned about what is round the corner.

"The statistics are a warning shot of what is to come as the cost-of-living crisis takes hold.

"We are hearing, time and again, from our staff that the people they support are struggling to put food on the table, pay bills and are reporting worsening mental health.

"As the Government focuses on who is next Prime Minister it needs to ensure that it doesn’t take its eye off the ball when it comes to homelessness. We saw what could be achieved on homelessness during the covid crisis and the Government’s Everyone-In Scheme. We need that level of urgent action now.”

Nacro says homelessness ‘continues to be dictated by postcode’ and compared with the same quarter in 2021, the year-on-year rise in households threatened with homelessness across the country are as follows: North East – 39 per cent; North West – 22 per cent; East Midlands – 22 per cent; West Midlands – 20 per cent; Yorkshire and the Humber – 18 per cent; East of England – 14 per cent; South West – 13 per cent; South East – 8 per cent and London 3 per cent.

The charity also acts as a social landlord, housing homeless people, people coming out of prison and care leavers across the country.

Sheffield City Council did not respond when contacted for comment.