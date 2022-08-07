Sheffield men, both aged 20, charged with drug dealing offences after police raid city property

Reece Taylor, 20, of Shortbrook Road, Westfield and Aiden Taylor, 20, of White Thorns Drive, Batemoor have been charged with possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said the pair were charged after a warrant was executed at a property in White Thorns Drive, Batemoor and ‘quantities of heroin and cocaine were found’.

The warrant was executed as part of Operation Duxford.

Chief Inspector Sarah Gilmour oversaw the Operation Duxford activity on August 3, and described it as a day of ‘increased enforcement’.

Taylor and Taylor have both been remanded into police custody and will appear at Sheffield Crown Court on September 6, 2022.