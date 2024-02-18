Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The renowned pub is a short drive from Sheffield city centre and popular countryside villages like Hathersage and Castleton so it’s no surprise that an assortment of people flock there every day.

Throughout the summer there’s nothing better than having an ice-cold lemonade and a chicken and bacon Caesar salad in the sunshine. The beautiful beer garden outside the stone-built old-fashioned boozer gives pub-goers a bewitching view over the Mayfield valley.

The Norfolk Arms in Sheffield.

This grade II listed bar, hotel and wedding venue has four cosy log fireplaces if you are cold and weary from your afternoon on Jacob’s Ladder. The homely pub, previously described as having a ‘romantic atmosphere’, couldn’t be better on a wintery day with a glass of warm mulled wine and a homemade fish pie.

For those thirsting for a revitalising drink, it offers local real ales, guest beers, draught beers, lagers and cider all on tap. Served to you by a friendly array of staff, guests can also acquire a glass (or bottle) of numerous wines. It also has an exclusive whisky list.

If a drink doesn’t quite cut it, look no further than the main menu for a heartwarming meal. The pub specialises in homemade pies, lasagnes and paninis for a taste of typical English food.

The Norfolk Arms at Ringinglow is Sheffield's highest pub, and it is said you can see the Humber Bridge from the site. PIctured is one of the views

For those with a sweet tooth or hungry visitors looking for an after-meal treat, the kitchen offers a delicious array of desserts. From lemon drizzle sundaes to sticky toffee puddings you can be sure to find a pudding of your choice.

The Norfolk Arms not only offers a range of delicious food and refreshing drink but also a relaxed atmosphere.

It has more than 1,000 positive reviews on Facebook so it’s no surprise that it’s well-liked among those in Sheffield and those who visit the Peaks.