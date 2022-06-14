Barnsley’s Mayor, Councillor Sarah Tattersall, led the tributes to those who have and are currently serving the country in a ceremony at the walkway, on Westgate.

A wreath was laid on the walkway – which is the first of its kind in Yorkshire, and it was blessed by Father Peter Needham.

Fr Peter Needham and Coun Sarah Tattersall

The newly-laid stones featured the name, rank and service number of some of Barnsley’s armed forces community.

Councillor Tattersall said: “The 40th anniversary of the Falklands War is a reminder of the sacrifice that has been made by our armed forces.

“Lasting 47 days, the Falklands War was the first military action since the Second World War, with 255 British personnel losing their lives.

Coun Sarah Tattersall lays a wreath on Barnsley’s HM Armed Forces Walkway

“In Barnsley, we are proud to support our servicemen and women, and we would like to show our appreciation for the brave work that they do, and remember those who were impacted by the conflict.

“We wish to honour all our military personnel and the military units they represent, through this permanent reminder of their service history on our armed forces walkway.

“This walkway is for all those who have served, those who are still serving and those who have fallen, whether on land, at sea or in the air.

“There are now 25 stones in total.

“We hope that this walkway, which is the first of its kind in Yorkshire, will provide a dedicated space to sit, and think about our friends and family, our neighbours and our colleges, who formed our armed forces community in Barnsley.

“We especially would like to show our appreciation today to all the family and friends of the armed forces community in Barnsley, many of whom are represented here today.”

Ryan Dunn, who purchased one of the stones in memory of his late wife Claire, paid an emotional tribute to her during the ceremony.

Mrs Dunn was the fifth generation of her family to serve in the Navy, joining at the age of 20, and served on the HMS Illustrious, and HMS Westminster in Syria.

“She was at Worthy Down…. and then she moved to RAF Scampton, and she worked in the mess as an administrator,” added Mr Dunn.

Mr and Mrs Dunn moved to Barnsley, where she worked at the Forest Academy in Kendray.

“She absolutely adored the children that she looked after,” added Mr Dunn.

“Then it was, with great sadness, that in December she passed away after a short battle with cancer.

“I’m so proud that I’ve got these two stones now, for myself, my daughter Ava – just to remember her by.

“Although she was born in Portsmouth, she was brought up in Plymouth, this is where she called home, and this is where she loved.”

Veronica Hanson, who purchased a stone in memory of her late husband, Leonard, said the stone was for the “care and the love that he gave me over the years that we were married.

“He had very high principles, and a true, true Yorkshireman – he always spoke the truth.

“I’m very proud of him.”