Further £498,000 for Penny Pie Park bridge approved pushing cost of scheme over £2m

The bridge will create a safe crossing point between the sites, and “help with addressing the Network Rail recorded incidents of trespassing on the line”, according to Barnsley Council.

The funding has been approved in addition to the original £1.62m budget, which included £1.5m of grant funding.

The cost of the bridge now stands at £2.1m.

Barnsley Council has approved a further £498,000 for an active travel bridge connecting Penny Pie Park and Pogmoor Recreation Ground.

In November 2021, BMBC’s cabinet approved the award of the Penny Pie Park Footbridge and Civils Works contract.

A statement on Barnsley Council’s website states that the contract “has not yet been executed due to a number of mining risk uncertainties raised by Network Rail”.

It adds: “These have now been addressed following ground condition surveys and further testing. The results have now been accepted and signed off by Network Rail.”

The council is now able to approve the contract, adds the statement.

“Volatility in the steel market and construction costs, mean that the contract prices are changing almost daily, meaning that the preferred contractor and subcontractor are unable to guarantee to hold their prices,” says the statement.

“The council has therefore moved quickly to ensure the delivery of the project and also avoid any delays which would impact on the current delivery programme agreed with Network Rail.

“Governance and value for money are at the core of everything the council delivers. We continue to stringently review all cost and income projections associated with the development, to make sure that value for money is demonstrated and achieved.

“We will provide regular updates as the programme of work progresses and now look forward to the completion of this project, which will provide significant improvements for our communities in this area.

The new, improved community park facilities are now almost complete, and we’ll be marking the opening very soon with residents able to access the new outdoor spaces.