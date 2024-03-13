Anti-social behaviour in Sheffield including masked gangs burning bins “making people’s lives a misery”

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Coun Sioned-Mair Richards spoke about the incidents during a discussion about an updated anti-social behaviour policy being introduced by Sheffield City Council. The council has pledged that behaviour that blights people’s lives in their homes and neighbourhoods will be taken seriously and dealt with.

The council’s communities, parks and leisure policy committee agreed the updated policy at a meeting on Monday (March 13).

The key elements are that the council will:

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Councillor Sioned-Mair Richards spoke at a Sheffield City Council meeting about anti-social behaviour "making people's lives a misery". Picture: Sheffield Council webcast

take ASB seriously and recognise the harm it causes to individuals and communities.

work with partners to ensure there is a joined-up and coordinated response.

adopt a harm-focused and problem-solving approach to addressing and resolving issues.

take proportionate action based on evidence and focused on finding the best outcome for everyone involved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It applies to everyone who lives in, works in or visits Sheffield, including all types of housing tenure.

Intimidation

Coun Sioned-Mair Richards said: “Anti-social behaviour has absolutely been such a key, big issue in my ward Manor Castle for several years. It ranges from, during the snowy weather, we’ve had masked gangs stealing our bins and taking them off to Manor Fields to burn them, we’ve had pigeon lofts burned.

Sheffield City Council member Coun Marieanne Elliot said that there should be a single point of contact where people can report anti-social behaviour to the council. Picture: Sheffield Council webcast

“We’ve had a real issue around the steel steps area of the ward of drug taking, loud music, intimidation, only a couple of stabbings, and a turf warfare incident at 4 one afternoon.

“Anti-social behaviour doesn’t sound as serious as I think it is, in terms of making people’s lives a misery.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Marieanne Elliot said that there should be a single point of contact for complaints, including an online form that people could fill out. Coun Richards agreed with her, saying it was vital for councillors to know how best to take up complaints that come to them.

She said: “Our communities expect a lot from us as councillors but we can’t always get through the council bureaucracy to get things done.”

Anti-social behaviour team service manager Jim Dee said he couldn’t commit to this but it would be considered. He added that it is important to ensure that problems are referred to the right person or service, regardless of how they are reported.

Vulnerable

Mr Dee said that the policy is a starting point and more detailed work will take place to outline how it works in practice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Elliot said that anti-social parking isn’t mentioned in the policy document. She was told that it still could potentially be viewed as anti-social behaviour that needs to be addressed.

Coun Karen McGowan said that parking on grass verges makes estates look a mess at this time of year.

Coun Tony Downing said that he welcomes the idea of an introductory council tenancy but added: “We don’t have a wrap-around service for vulnerable tenants who take up properties. I certainly see in my ward that there are issues.”

He said that issues around anti-social behaviour could be addressed by such a service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Darryl Smedley, head of service for housing and neighbourhoods, replied that the introductory tenancy gives the tenant a closer relationship with the council. He added: “We’re already seeing some benefits to that – such as rent accounts in benefit rather than arrears.