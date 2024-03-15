Sheffield houses: 10 lovely photos inside family home in suburb named on Sunday Times Best Places to Live

Nether Edge in Sheffield was amongst the areas recognised by The Sunday Times as one of the best places to live in the North and North East.

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 15th Mar 2024, 10:50 GMT

A charming family home has been listed for sale in a Sheffield suburb recognised by The Sunday Times as being one of the Best Places to Live in the North and North East.

Nether Edge made the national newspaper's list as one of the seven runners up to the area winner, Leeds. The Zoopla listing said the property had superb transport links to Sheffield city centre and beyond.

The house, which has three bedrooms and a bathroom, has a guide price of £270,000 and is found on Woodstock Road - a residential street close to the many independent cafes, shops and restaurants of Abbeydale Road.

The estate agents are particularly fond of the rear garden, which is said to be "a beautiful oasis of carefully planted flowers, plants and fruit trees which present color and attract pollinators throughout the year".

It is a property which screams Nether Edge - fitting in as one of the Victorian-style terraced properties The Sunday Times loved so much.

Nether Edge has recently been named as one of the Best Places to Live in the North by The Sunday Times.

1. Top Sheffield neighbourhood

Photo: Zoopla

The kitchen to the rear has a lovely modern appearance.

2. Kitchen

Photo: Zoopla

In order to reach the kitchen, you'll need to walk down the hall and then through this bright dining room.

3. Dining room

Photo: Zoopla

The other room option from the hallway is this lounge at the front of the house.

4. Lounge

Photo: Zoopla

