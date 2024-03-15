A charming family home has been listed for sale in a Sheffield suburb recognised by The Sunday Times as being one of the Best Places to Live in the North and North East.

Nether Edge made the national newspaper's list as one of the seven runners up to the area winner, Leeds. The Zoopla listing said the property had superb transport links to Sheffield city centre and beyond.

The house, which has three bedrooms and a bathroom, has a guide price of £270,000 and is found on Woodstock Road - a residential street close to the many independent cafes, shops and restaurants of Abbeydale Road.

The estate agents are particularly fond of the rear garden, which is said to be "a beautiful oasis of carefully planted flowers, plants and fruit trees which present color and attract pollinators throughout the year".

It is a property which screams Nether Edge - fitting in as one of the Victorian-style terraced properties The Sunday Times loved so much.

1 . Top Sheffield neighbourhood Nether Edge has recently been named as one of the Best Places to Live in the North by The Sunday Times. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . Kitchen The kitchen to the rear has a lovely modern appearance. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . Dining room In order to reach the kitchen, you'll need to walk down the hall and then through this bright dining room. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales