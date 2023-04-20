Figures suggest these are the 20 happiest places in Sheffield, including Highfield, Kelham and Broomhall
They may not be the wealthiest parts of Sheffield – but figures suggest these 20 areas of Sheffield are the happiest in the city.
Published 20th Apr 2023, 06:01 BST
We have looked at official
Government figures which estimate the levels of depression among residents, based on information on GP registers across the city – and found the areas where there are fewer people suffering from the condition.
We have listed in this gallery what the information suggests are the happiest places in the city, starting from the 20th happiest, Nether Edge, and
finishing with the happiest. So the list is topped by the area of the city which has the lowest per cent of the population listed as depressed.
The information used to draw up the list was from 2019/20, and recorded the number of people recorded as having the relevant health conditions.
We have used official Government figures to rank the happiest places in Sheffield. This list is in ascenting order from 20th to first. Nether Edge had an estimated prevalence of depression of 9.5%, making the 20th happiest place in Sheffield on this measure. Malin Bridge & Wisewood had an estimated prevalence of depression of 9.5% PIcture: Google Lower Stannington had an estimated prevalence of depression of 9.4%. PIcture: Google streetview Brincliffe & Sharrow Vale had an estimated prevalence of depression of 9.2% Crookes had an estimated prevalence of depression of 9.2% Upperthorpe, Netherthorpe & Langsett had an estimated prevalence of depression of 9.1%. Google streetview Wadsley & Marlcliffe had an estimated prevalence of depression of 8.7%. PIcture: Google streetview Fulwood & Lodge Moor had an estimated prevalence of depression of 8.7%. PIcture: Google streetview Meersbrook had an estimated prevalence of depression of 8.5%. PIcture: Google streetview Upper Stannington & Loxley had an estimated prevalence of depression of 8.2%. PIcture: Google Walkley had an estimated prevalence of depression of 8.2% Sharrow had an estimated prevalence of depression of 7.8%. PIcture: Google Oughtibridge & Bradfield had an estimated prevalence of depression of 7.8% Devonshire Quarter had an estimated prevalence of depression of 7.5%. PIcture: Google Highfield & Lowfield had an estimated prevalence of depression of 7.5% Broomhill & Lower Crookesmoor had an estimated prevalence of depression of 7.4%. PIcture: Google Springvale & Steel Bank had an estimated prevalence of depression of 7.1% Broomhall had an estimated prevalence of depression of 6.9% Endcliffe & Ranmoor had an estimated prevalence of depression of 6.5%. PIcture: Google streetview Cathedral & Kelham had an estimated prevalence of depression of 6.2%, the lowest in Sheffield, making it the happiest place in Sheffield on this measure