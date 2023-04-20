News you can trust since 1887
Figures suggest these are the 20 happiest places in Sheffield, including Highfield, Kelham and Broomhall

They may not be the wealthiest parts of Sheffield – but figures suggest these 20 areas of Sheffield are the happiest in the city.

David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 20th Apr 2023, 06:01 BST

We have looked at official Government figures which estimate the levels of depression among residents, based on information on GP registers across the city – and found the areas where there are fewer people suffering from the condition.

We have listed in this gallery what the information suggests are the happiest places in the city, starting from the 20th happiest, Nether Edge, and finishing with the happiest. So the list is topped by the area of the city which has the lowest per cent of the population listed as depressed.

The information used to draw up the list was from 2019/20, and recorded the number of people recorded as having the relevant health conditions.

We have used official Government figures to rank the happiest places in Sheffield. This list is in ascenting order from 20th to first.
We have used official Government figures to rank the happiest places in Sheffield. This list is in ascenting order from 20th to first.

The data from GP practices was published by NHS digital. They are only estimates and are sensitive to the accuracy and method of GP data reporting.The figures, published in April 2021, is from the House of Commons Library (https://commonslibrary.parliament.uk/social-policy/health/diseases/constituency-data-how-healthy-is-your-area)

Nether Edge had an estimated prevalence of depression of 9.5%, making the 20th happiest place in Sheffield on this measure.
Nether Edge had an estimated prevalence of depression of 9.5%, making the 20th happiest place in Sheffield on this measure.
Malin Bridge & Wisewood had an estimated prevalence of depression of 9.5% PIcture: Google
Malin Bridge & Wisewood had an estimated prevalence of depression of 9.5% PIcture: Google
Lower Stannington had an estimated prevalence of depression of 9.4%. PIcture: Google streetview
Lower Stannington had an estimated prevalence of depression of 9.4%. PIcture: Google streetview
Brincliffe & Sharrow Vale had an estimated prevalence of depression of 9.2%
Brincliffe & Sharrow Vale had an estimated prevalence of depression of 9.2%
Crookes had an estimated prevalence of depression of 9.2%
Crookes had an estimated prevalence of depression of 9.2%
Upperthorpe, Netherthorpe & Langsett had an estimated prevalence of depression of 9.1%. Google streetview
Upperthorpe, Netherthorpe & Langsett had an estimated prevalence of depression of 9.1%. Google streetview
Wadsley & Marlcliffe had an estimated prevalence of depression of 8.7%. PIcture: Google streetview
Wadsley & Marlcliffe had an estimated prevalence of depression of 8.7%. PIcture: Google streetview
Fulwood & Lodge Moor had an estimated prevalence of depression of 8.7%. PIcture: Google streetview
Fulwood & Lodge Moor had an estimated prevalence of depression of 8.7%. PIcture: Google streetview
Meersbrook had an estimated prevalence of depression of 8.5%. PIcture: Google streetview
Meersbrook had an estimated prevalence of depression of 8.5%. PIcture: Google streetview
Upper Stannington & Loxley had an estimated prevalence of depression of 8.2%. PIcture: Google
Upper Stannington & Loxley had an estimated prevalence of depression of 8.2%. PIcture: Google
Walkley had an estimated prevalence of depression of 8.2%
Walkley had an estimated prevalence of depression of 8.2%
Sharrow had an estimated prevalence of depression of 7.8%. PIcture: Google
Sharrow had an estimated prevalence of depression of 7.8%. PIcture: Google
Oughtibridge & Bradfield had an estimated prevalence of depression of 7.8%
Oughtibridge & Bradfield had an estimated prevalence of depression of 7.8%
Devonshire Quarter had an estimated prevalence of depression of 7.5%. PIcture: Google
Devonshire Quarter had an estimated prevalence of depression of 7.5%. PIcture: Google
Highfield & Lowfield had an estimated prevalence of depression of 7.5%
Highfield & Lowfield had an estimated prevalence of depression of 7.5%
Broomhill & Lower Crookesmoor had an estimated prevalence of depression of 7.4%. PIcture: Google
Broomhill & Lower Crookesmoor had an estimated prevalence of depression of 7.4%. PIcture: Google
Springvale & Steel Bank had an estimated prevalence of depression of 7.1%
Springvale & Steel Bank had an estimated prevalence of depression of 7.1%
Broomhall had an estimated prevalence of depression of 6.9%
Broomhall had an estimated prevalence of depression of 6.9%
Endcliffe & Ranmoor had an estimated prevalence of depression of 6.5%. PIcture: Google streetview
Endcliffe & Ranmoor had an estimated prevalence of depression of 6.5%. PIcture: Google streetview
Cathedral & Kelham had an estimated prevalence of depression of 6.2%, the lowest in Sheffield, making it the happiest place in Sheffield on this measure
Cathedral & Kelham had an estimated prevalence of depression of 6.2%, the lowest in Sheffield, making it the happiest place in Sheffield on this measure
