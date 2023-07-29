News you can trust since 1887
Kenwood Hall Hotel: Outdoor 'dining domes' installed to beat washout summer

The structures are like zorb balls - but with a table and chairs

By David Walsh
Published 29th Jul 2023, 04:45 BST

A Sheffield hotel has the answer to our washout summer - dining domes.

Kenwood Hall has installed three plastic pods that look like huge Zorb balls - but with a table and eight chairs inside. 

Dining domes at Kenwood Hall HotelDining domes at Kenwood Hall Hotel
They cost £30 to hire for two hours - food is extra - and come with views over lawns, lake and gardens. And there’s no danger of them becoming a bit smoggy - bosses at the hotel in Nether Edge say they are ‘fully air conditioned’.

The pods are air conditionedThe pods are air conditioned
Ruslana Yarmolyuk, general manager at Mercure Sheffield Kenwood Hall Hotel & Spa, said the domes showcased the hotel’s stunning scenery.

He added: “They provide an exciting outdoor private dining space that capitalises on our lake views, whilst being sheltered from the elements.”

