The structures are like zorb balls - but with a table and chairs

A Sheffield hotel has the answer to our washout summer - dining domes.

Kenwood Hall has installed three plastic pods that look like huge Zorb balls - but with a table and eight chairs inside.

Dining domes at Kenwood Hall Hotel

They cost £30 to hire for two hours - food is extra - and come with views over lawns, lake and gardens. And there’s no danger of them becoming a bit smoggy - bosses at the hotel in Nether Edge say they are ‘fully air conditioned’.

The pods are air conditioned

Ruslana Yarmolyuk, general manager at Mercure Sheffield Kenwood Hall Hotel & Spa, said the domes showcased the hotel’s stunning scenery.