Mystery surrounding casting call for 'major production' being filmed in Sheffield this spring

An advert has been listed on actor recruitment website The Casting Collective this week asking for people in Sheffield to get involved in a paid gig in the Steel City.
However, the appeal does not detail what is being filmed – only referring to it as “a major production”.
“We are looking for People of all genders, ethnicities and ages for a major production being filmed in Sheffield during March and April 2023,” the advert reads.
“All applicants must have a valid National Insurance number, be legally allowed to work in the UK and be over 17 years old (and if 16 completed GCSEs). Good Rates of Pay.”
It comes after filming crews have used Sheffield as the stage for a number of productions in recent months, including a Disney+ sequel to The Full Monty, an upcoming adaption of graphic novel ‘Bodies’ by Netflix and an unknown BBC drama.