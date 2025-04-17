Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield dad Ben Murphy-Truman has known tough times.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Years ago, hit by mental health problems and addiction, he nearly took him own life.

His mum intervened and saved his life in what was a pivotal moment in his life - and now he is working to help others find their own moments of redemption.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ben Murphy-Truman supports Andy's Man Club after battling his own mental health problems. Photo: Ben Murphy-Truman | Ben Murphy-Truman

Now the 46 year old engineer, from Killamarsh, near Sheffield, has just raised £3,000 for the mental health support charity, Andy’s Man Club, at a big event in Beighton.

Ben said he had personal circumstances in the past, which have since been resolved, which led him to drink too much - and ultimately to him trying to take his own life.

However, his mother saved him.

He said: “I was drinking to forget at the time. At the time my addiction was to drink.

“I went to a lot of dark places because of the way I reacted. Everyone has a choice about how they react, and I made the wrong choices.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I had taken an overdose. I was violently sick, and I called my mum. She came round and hit me and said she’d slap me with a wet fish if she could. She said she could’t believe I was doing it and told me I was very selfish. It was a reality check.

“But the best thing to do is to talk.

“I used to call the Samaritans and tried hypnosis.

“More young men die from taking their own life than anything else - but the culture is to just shut up and get on with it. Andy’s Man Club works to change that.”

He has since turned his life around with support, and is now a keen supporter of Andy’s Man Club. He takes cards carrying details of how the charity can help people to venues, to leave them for people to find.

Ben with Andy's Man Club supporters at the fundraiser in Beighton. Photo: Submitted | Submitted

This week, he staged a fundraiser for the organisation, at Club Baize, in Beighton.

It brought in £3,000 to help the group fund its projects.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He had a string of entertainers at the event, including the Bad Manners tribute act Buster, and the magician, Afro Magic, as well as the Don Valley Hotel’s resident DJ.

Bosses at the club put on food.

There were six representatives from Andy’s Man Club explaining their work, and how it is all right to talk, and offering people the chance to join them.

Ben has thanked the people who helped him with the event, including those who provided help and those who provided prizes for a charity auction which was held.

Andy’s Man Club is a men’s suicide prevention charity, offering free to attend peer-to-peer support groups across the UK and online.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesman said: “We want to end the stigma surrounding men’s mental health and help men through the power of conversation. “