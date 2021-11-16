Andy’s Man Club opens up conversations about male mental health in Barnsley

The mental health charity Andy’s Man Club ran their talking group in Barnsley on Monday (November 15).

The weekly group offers free peer-to-peer support for men over the age of 18 and aims challenge the stigma around male mental health.

Sessions are free to attend for men over 18 and will run at 7pm every Monday, excluding Bank Holidays, from the Library at the Lightbox.

The club in Barnsley will be the 68th that Andy’s Man Club have been set up across the country, following the success of groups in Doncaster, Rotherham and Sheffield.

Oliver Vikse, Andy’s Man Club’s project development champion, said: “We are delighted to be expanding our offering in South Yorkshire in what marks an important step in our growth nationally.

“This group is a signal of the success of our other groups in the area and will hopefully make our service even more accessible to the people of Barnsley.

“Suicide and men’s mental health are still two of the most stigmatised subjects in society today, and the more locations we can open, the more people we can remind that #ItsOkayToTalk, the more lives we can ultimately save.”

Councillor Jenny Platts, cabinet spokesperson for adults and communities, said: “We’re really pleased to be welcoming Andy’s Man Club to the borough to provide a talking support group for the men of Barnsley.

“It’s often said that men don’t talk to one another about issues such as mental health, but Andy’s Man Club is proving this to be untrue as well as bringing lots of men together to talk to each other about their lives.”

Councillor Jim Andrews, cabinet spokesperson for public health, said: “We’re thrilled to be able to welcome Andy’s Man Club to Barnsley.

“The work they do is tremendously important, and we’re proud to be able to help them expand their offer into our region so our male residents can benefit.

“There is a certain stigma surrounding men’s mental health, and we want to tackle that to ensure our male residents know that the right support is available for them if they are having problems with their mental health.”