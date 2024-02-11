Sheffield community: More photos emerge of young people helping motorists in recent heavy snowfall
Hundreds of people took to Facebook to praise four boys on West Street, Eckington, seen pushing "car after car" up the hill.
Samantha Gettings shared a post to "give them the recognition they deserve" on her local Facebook group, which got over 1,000 likes.
She said: "They helped so many people out. It was lovely to see four youths helping out the community.
"On seeing this predicament, the four school boys Harrison, Ollie, Callum and Riley assisted the drivers that had got stuck.
"I saw them help at least six cars, and I thought how wonderful it was to see four youths helping out their community.
"So well done lads!"