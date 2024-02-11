News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING

Sheffield community: More photos emerge of young people helping motorists in recent heavy snowfall

"I thought how wonderful it was to see four youths helping out there community."
By Chloe Aslett
Published 11th Feb 2024, 17:02 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Yet more young people have been seen helping out struggling adults in the snowfall last week.

Hundreds of people took to Facebook to praise four boys on West Street, Eckington, seen pushing "car after car" up the hill.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Samantha Gettings shared a post to "give them the recognition they deserve" on her local Facebook group, which got over 1,000 likes.

Four schoolboys help push struggling motorists up the hill on West Street, Eckington.Four schoolboys help push struggling motorists up the hill on West Street, Eckington.
Four schoolboys help push struggling motorists up the hill on West Street, Eckington.

She said: "They helped so many people out. It was lovely to see four youths helping out the community.

"Cars were struggling to get up the hill and through the traffic lights.

"On seeing this predicament, the four school boys Harrison, Ollie, Callum and Riley assisted the drivers that had got stuck.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"I saw them help at least six cars, and I thought how wonderful it was to see four youths helping out their community.

"So well done lads!"

At least two other groups of young people have been shouted out publicly for helping struggling motorists get moving in Sheffield on Thursday (February 8).

Related topics:CommunitySheffieldSnowfallMotoristsFacebookWest StreetCarsTrafficDrivers