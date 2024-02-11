Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Yet more young people have been seen helping out struggling adults in the snowfall last week.

Hundreds of people took to Facebook to praise four boys on West Street, Eckington, seen pushing "car after car" up the hill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Samantha Gettings shared a post to "give them the recognition they deserve" on her local Facebook group, which got over 1,000 likes.

Four schoolboys help push struggling motorists up the hill on West Street, Eckington.

She said: "They helped so many people out. It was lovely to see four youths helping out the community.

"Cars were struggling to get up the hill and through the traffic lights.

"On seeing this predicament, the four school boys Harrison, Ollie, Callum and Riley assisted the drivers that had got stuck.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I saw them help at least six cars, and I thought how wonderful it was to see four youths helping out their community.

"So well done lads!"