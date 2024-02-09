Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This heartwarming footage captures the moment kind-hearted students came to the aid of a driver stuck in the snow, which caused chaos across Sheffield.

The time-lapse video shared by Jessica Salazar on the Norfolk Park, Sheffield Facebook group shows motorists struggling in the treacherous conditions at the top of Granville Road yesterday, Thursday, February 8.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Students help a driver stuck in the snow at the top of Granville Road, in the Norfolk Park area of Sheffield, on Thursday, February 8

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At one point, a large group of students from All Saints Catholic High School and The Sheffield College are seen gathering round a car to give it a much-needed push.

They were hailed on social media as an 'absolute credit' to their parents and to the school and college.

It was one of many stirring examples of community spirit witnessed across the city as people pulled together amid adversity.

Many roads were left gridlocked and drivers were forced to abandon their cars as schools closed early and parents cut short their working days to collect their children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The clip from Granville Road also shows a council minibus requiring a push up the hill, while a Royal Mail van driver is forced to change direction and head back down the hill, and buses are brought to a standstill.