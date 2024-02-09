Sheffield snow: Heartwarming video captures moment schoolchildren come to the aid of driver stuck in snow
This heartwarming footage captures the moment kind-hearted students came to the aid of a driver stuck in the snow, which caused chaos across Sheffield.
The time-lapse video shared by Jessica Salazar on the Norfolk Park, Sheffield Facebook group shows motorists struggling in the treacherous conditions at the top of Granville Road yesterday, Thursday, February 8.
At one point, a large group of students from All Saints Catholic High School and The Sheffield College are seen gathering round a car to give it a much-needed push.
They were hailed on social media as an 'absolute credit' to their parents and to the school and college.
It was one of many stirring examples of community spirit witnessed across the city as people pulled together amid adversity.
Many roads were left gridlocked and drivers were forced to abandon their cars as schools closed early and parents cut short their working days to collect their children.
The clip from Granville Road also shows a council minibus requiring a push up the hill, while a Royal Mail van driver is forced to change direction and head back down the hill, and buses are brought to a standstill.
Thankfully conditions have improved considerably this morning, with rain overnight and further gritting having cleared much of the snow and slush from the roads.