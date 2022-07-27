A Sheffield entrepreneur already behind several cafes and bars in the city is to open a new family-friendly venue at Hillsborough Barracks, called the Monkey Bar Club.

MNKY, owned by Ryan Macdonald, already runs two bars at Steelyard Kelham, plus five cafes and ice cream bars in the city.

The Monkey Bar Club is due to open at Hillsborough Barracks, Sheffield

Now he is getting ready to invest more than £350,000 in Monkey Bar Club after agreeing a 15-year lease with LCP, the national commercial property and investment company that manages the site.

The sports bar and grill, which will have about 100 covers, will include food from Smokin’ Bull, which makes burgers, fries, chicken wings and vegan options, and will serve a range of real ales and other drinks.

“I was looking for premises that were a little different from where we already are and Hillsborough Barracks is ideal because there are very few places to eat there,” said Ryan.

“I want it to be a real family environment and believe this new venue will be a real draw for them. The fit out starts soon and I hope to be open in early October.”

Simon Eatough, LCP director who is asset manager at Hillsborough Barracks, said: “This is an exciting addition to Hillsborough Barracks. It’s great to see a local businessman wanting to invest in their city and bring something new that will attract families there.”