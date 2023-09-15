Missing Sheffield boy Ben Needham's mum Kerry tells of her reaction at finding body is not her son
Kerry Needham tells how she felt at hearing a body found in Germany was not her son Ben, missing since 1991
and live on Freeview channel 276
The mum of missing toddler Ben Needham has told of her reaction as she was given DNA results by police after a body was found in Germany.
Ben has been missing since 1991, when he vanished aged just 21 months while the family was on holiday on the Greek island of Kos.
South Yorkshire Police contacted mum Kerry, aged 51, after the remains of a young boy were found wrapped in foil in the River Danube in Germany. But police now say it is not Ben, following tests.
Kerry told the Daily Mirror she had been a nervous wreck during the investigation into the German find, that she had been on edge every day, and that she hopes they find who the dead boy was.
On receiving the results she said: “My stomach did a somersault. But it’s a relief. I actually was physically sick when I heard. It was all that pent-up anxiety. I was expecting it to be in another couple of days. It came as a huge shock but obviously a relief."
Kerry Needham had previously said that she believed a facial reconstruction of the boy discovered in the Danube 'had a look of Ben,' and had called on police to investigate.
South Yorkshire Police confirmed it was not Ben earlier this week, and said: "Ben’s family has been informed and are being supported.
"Our thoughts remain with the young boy who is yet to be identified and, of course, the Needham family who continue in their search for answers."
For more information about Ben Needham and the appeal to find him, visit: www.facebook.com/helpfindben