Ben Needham was just 21 months old when he vanished on the Greek island of Kos in 1991, and his body has never been found

The mum of a Sheffield boy who went missing on a family holiday wants police to investigate whether a child's body found in a German river could be her son.

These facial reconstruction images have been released by Interpol in an attempt to discover the identity of a boy whose body was found dumped in the River Danube in Germany. Kerry Needham, whose son Ben Needham went missing on Kos in 1991, aged 21 months, has said the facial reconstruction 'has a look of Ben' and called on police to investigate a possible link to her son's disappearance. Picture: Interpol

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ben Needham was just 21 months old when he vanished on the Greek island of Kos in 1991. His body has never been found and his family have not given up hope of finding him alive, though police believed he died in a tragic accident involving a digger.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Interpol and German police appealed last week for help to identify a young child's body which was found in the River Danube near Grossmehring in Bavaria in May 2022. It is not known how long the body, which was weighed down with a flagstone slab and wrapped in foil, had been in the water.

The boy is thought to be aged between five and six, and was approximately 110 cm tall and weighed 15kg, with brown hair. Police have shared facial reconstruction images in an attempt to confirm his identity.

Ben Needham's mum Kerry Needham has alerted South Yorkshire Police to the Interpol appeal, according to a report in the Mirror, as she wants them to investigate whether the body could be that of her son.

Ben Needham's mum believes facial reconstruction of boy found in river 'has a look of Ben'

Ben Needham disappeared on the island of Kos in July 1991. These photos show him as he looked when he went missing and as he might look now (Photos: family)

She was quoted as saying: "I am hoping our British police will check this out and contact the German officers about this. We need to rule it out. I’ve always said all along that I don’t believe he’s died."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: "The reconstruction has a look of Ben. I never realised how child trafficking is so rife and massive. I spoke to a man this week who was trafficked out of Greece in the 1950s. It is still happening today in Greece but very underground."

Inretpol's secretary general Jürgen Stock said: "Someone, somewhere knows something about this boy, making it equally important to release certain details publicly.

"Whether he was the victim of trafficking, abduction or violence, we are committed to mobilizing all of Interpol’s policing capabilities to identify him and help investigators shed light on his death."

The Star has contacted South Yorkshire Police to ask whether the force is investigating a possible link.