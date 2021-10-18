Hammer-wielding Sheffield thug left ex-partner lying in pool of blood for hours

Sheffield Crown Court heard on October 15 how Mebub Islam, aged 27, of Egerton Walk, Broomhall, Sheffield, was found guilty after a previously heard trial of attempting to murder his ex-partner and falsely imprisoning her at her home on November 1, 2020.

Islam had already been convicted of two offences of battery against the complainant, according to Judge Simon Phillips QC, when he visited her home and following a dispute he attacked her with a claw-hammer after he had taken cocaine and ecstasy.

Judge Phillips told Islam: “You followed her into a bedroom and struck a series of blows at, or above, her head at the hairline.”

Pictured is Mebub Islam, aged 27, of of Egerton Walk, Broomhall, Sheffield, who has been sentenced to life imprisonment after he was found guilty of attempting to murder his ex-partner and falsely imprisoning her and after he also admitted breaching a restraining order and a suspended prison sentence.

He added: “Not only did you intend to kill her at the time of the attack but for several months you had been planning to kill her. You were angry that she had admitted cutting up your clothes at your treatment of her several months before.”

Islam’s estranged wife was lying on a bed in a pool of blood for at least five hours, according to Judge Phillips, and the defendant made her renew her faith in the expectation she would die.

Judge Phillips said Islam called a friend to collect their young child from the flat and he threatened to stab his ex-partner with a flick knife if she screamed for help.

The court heard Islam arranged for the complainant to be taken to hospital by an associate and he asked them to make sure he was not implicated as he began planning to conceal himself in a hotel and leave the country.

Islam’s ex-partner was taken to Sheffield’s Royal Hallamshire Hospital and had to be transferred to Sheffield’s Northern General Hospital for specialist treatment and surgery.

Mark McKone, defending, said Islam has relatively few convictions and references have been forwarded to the court which show a good side to the defendant.

But Judge Phillips said there were a number of aggravating features to the case including Islam preventing emergency assistance, ordering more drugs after the attack, and the fact he washed the hammer afterwards and threatened to kill the complainant if she told anyone what had happened.

Islam’s ex-partner had previously complained to the police about his alleged violent and controlling behaviour, according to Judge Phillips, but she had withdrawn her complaints because at those times she feared it would make matters worse.

The defendant, who has 10 previous convictions for 15 offences, was found guilty after a trial in July of attempted murder and false imprisonment.

Islam admitted breaching a restraining order relating a suspended prison sentence which had been imposed in April, 2020, for two offences of battery aganst the same complainant. He was also found to be in breach of the suspended sentence.

Judge Phillips told Islam: “You were consumed with anger and malice towards her and had pre-planned to kill her.”