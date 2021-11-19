The popular Sheffield shopping centre has launched a new pop-up personal stylist service for their shoppers just in time for Christmas.

Taking place in Meadowhall’s new ‘Style Suite’, experienced personal stylist Peter Kane, who has worked in the industry for more than 15 years, will be on hand to help customers find their perfect fit, colour and style.

Shoppers can choose from a variety of styling options, including Peter's signature 'Colour Analysis,' which pairs clients with their most appealing colours, as well as a two-hour personal styling and shopping experience.

For busy shoppers, there is the 'Style, Click and Collect+' session, which allows them to explore and order outfits online from a personalised digital mood board, have them delivered to the Meadowhall Click and Collect+ point, and then have a 60-minute style session with Peter.

For a fun festive day out, the ‘Friends with Style’ package gives two friends three hours of shopping and styling time and topped off with a glass of bubbly at Carluccio’s.

Sessions with Peter Kane available to book now

Darren Pearce, centre director at Meadowhall, said: “We’re always looking to bring new experiences to our customers and we’re excited to be working with Peter to launch this service in time for Christmas.

“We know many visitors like to come to Meadowhall for a full day out so with Peter on hand, shoppers can make the most of his expertise as well as all of the amazing fashion brands we have under one roof.”

Peter Kane, personal stylist, said: “Helping people find the clothes and styles that make them feel fabulous is my passion, so I’m really excited for this new partnership with Meadowhall.

“I can’t wait to bring my trademark colour and style expertise into wardrobes across Sheffield and help more people look their best for the festive season and beyond.”

The service is available to book now, with the ‘Style Suite’ located in the centre’s Customer Service & Collection area on the Upper Level, next to the entrance to the Oasis Dining Quarter.

Customers wishing to book a styling service with Peter can message him on his Facebook page or send an email to [email protected]

Prices start from £80 per session and those interested.