Sheffield singer Maxwell Thorpe is teaming up with a nine-year-old youngster to create a charity record for Sheffield Children’s Hospital.

Britain’s Got Talent finalist Maxwell is giving the royalties from his new song ‘Believe’ to support The Children’s Hospital Charity in Sheffield – and he is joined by nine-year-old Jack Ford, after a public appeal for a youngster to star on the single.

He performed the song on stage at the Sheffield city centre Christmas lights switch-on, late last month.

Maxwell said: “To have been asked to be involved in creating a song for such an incredible cause is a great honour. Sheffield Children’s Hospital is a wonderful institution, and it’s such a pleasure to be raising money in support of the hospital’s great work.

“Our song ‘Believe’ is all about having dreams and believing in them. I dreamed of becoming a singer and making records, so I want to share this with everyone else who also has big dreams.

“On ‘Believe’ there is a lovely spoken-word section. I was looking to find a child with a special voice to do this, so I am thrilled that we found young Jack Ford, who has done it so beautifully. The fact that Jack’s grandfather, David Ford, is a Wednesday and United legend, makes it so much more special for our city.”

Jack added: “It’s been an amazing experience to be part of this whole process, and I’m really proud to play a small part in helping out the hospital that has played such a large role in my friends’ lives.”

Jack was inspired to get involved after seeing the care his friends, Josh Collins and Max Somerset, received at Sheffield Children’s Hospital.

Josh from Sheffield was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia in June 2020. The condition affects around 325 children in the UK every year and progresses with speed and aggression, requiring immediate treatment. Josh has since been undergoing treatment on the Cancer and Leukaemia ward at Sheffield Children’s.

Josh, aged eight, added: “I love the song and the music video. Thanks for raising money for my hospital!”

Max from Barnsley was diagnosed with a brain tumour when he was six years old. He was referred to Sheffield Children’s by his opticians after an eye examination.

The following morning, he went into theatre to undergo a six-hour operation to remove the hydrocephalus, the excess fluid in his brain that had been causing his headaches. A nine-and-a-half-hour operation then followed to remove his brain tumour, with the surgeons successful in removing 98 per cent of the growth.

Max, who is still undergoing treatment, said: “I can’t believe my friend is on a song on Spotify! It’s amazing Jack could be part of a song to help raise money to help more children like me and get the hospital the things they need.”

Robert Gurruchaga, Development Officer at The Children’s Hospital Charity said: “We’re really honoured that Maxwell has chosen to support Sheffield Children’s Hospital through the release of his wonderful debut single.

“We’re excited to be on the journey with him as his career takes off and look forward to seeing what the future holds between Maxwell and The Children’s Hospital Charity.”

To download Maxwell’s single, long onto https://mxth.lnk.to/Believe

