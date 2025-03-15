A Sheffield couple who tied the knot as strangers on a hit TV show are celebrating their fifth wedding anniversary.

Owen Jenkins, a Sheffield IT worker, and Michelle Walder, a teacher from Sussex, wed as strangers in March 2020 after being matched on series five of Married at First Sight UK.

Posting on Instagram on their wedding anniversary, Friday, March 14, Michelle said: “I mean it is literally insane that this was five years ago.

“Time has felt like the weirdest thing, in one way it has flown and in another it feels like a lifetime ago.

“How lucky we are to have had so many amazing memories and adventures already. I couldn’t have imagined when I stood ready to walk into that room five years ago, that this would be our life.

‘I didn’t think it was possible to feel love like this’

“A wonderful, cheeky little girl, an amazing home and a partner by my side to make every day that little bit better.

“I remember asking for exactly that, a partner. And Owen is that and more. He supports me, he challenges me when I need to be challenged, he makes me laugh and he holds my hand through every day.

“I just didn’t think it was possible to feel love like this, with our little family. Happy five years Owen ❤️ can’t wait for the rest of our lifetime together. ( and thanks @drangelasmith@genevieve_gresset@paulcbrunson - you did a pretty stellar job!) xxx.”

Dr Angela Smith, Genevieve Gresset and Paul Brunson were the team of relationship experts who matched Michelle and Owen on Married at First Sight.

Michelle and Owen initially settled in Sheffield together, with Michelle teaching at a local school, before moving down south to be closer to Michelle’s family in 2023.

Although they are happily settled in their new home, Michelle has told The Star how they miss Sheffield and come back to visit whenever they can.

Michelle has recently launched a podcast for children aged five and up, packed with fun facts, silly stories and gibberish jokes: https://yourekiddingme.buzzsprout.com