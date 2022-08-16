The shocking aerial image shows how England’s once green and rolling hills have been turned yellow following two heatwaves in which temperatures reached record highs of over 39C in the Steel City in July.
When will the hosepipe ban come into effect?
James Cheshire, professor of geographic information and cartography at the University College London’s geography department, branded the map ‘the scarred landscape of the climate crisis’.
He said the “parched landscape is unlike anything" he had ever seen.
Sheffield residents will be under a countywide hosepipe ban from August 26 imposed by Yorkshire Water due to the drop in water reserves during dry weather.
Rainfall is forecast for this week in Sheffield – but this has also led to fears of flash floods as water will not be able to run off the hard ground as easily.