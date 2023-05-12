The devastated family of a Sheffield murder victim say they have no peace – because his killer is still free.

Carlo Giannini died 12 months ago, but it is still not known how the 34-year-old came to die of stab wounds in a park near City Road in Sheffield.

Today, his relatives spoke about what they have been through, 12 months after his death in the middle of the night. His body was found in Manor Fields Park at 5am on Thursday, May 12, 2022.

Carlo’s family have been waiting 12 months to find out how he died and spoke to mark a year since his death.

Carlo Giannini was stabbed to death in Sheffield a year ago

It is believed the 34-year-old entered the park at 1.08am that morning, but his movements up until his death are unknown.

Stab wound

A post-mortem later concluded that he died of a stab wound.

A whole year of investigations, CCTV trawls, witness appeals and evidence gathering are yet to identify what happened that morning, and how he came to receive that stab wound.

The devastated family Carlo Giannini say they have no peace, 12 months after he was found dead in a Sheffield park

It has left lead investigator Det Ch Insp Becky Hodgman and her team still searching for that key piece of evidence which could help bring Carlo’s family those answers.

In a new statement sent from their homes in Italy and Germany alongside a newly released photo of Carlo, the Giannini family said: “Carlo was only 34 years old, a great talent, a good heart, with a family and many dreams still to come true.

“A year has passed since that night between May 11 and 12 2022. One hit with a cold blade and everything stopped. We can’t give ourselves peace because that cruel hand is still free.

“Carlo is no longer with us, he no longer calls us, he doesn’t make us laugh with his jokes and he no longer tells us about his days at work and his dreams to come true. But even if he never comes back he has the right to have justice.

The devastated family Carlo Giannini say they have no peace, 12 months after he was found dead in a Sheffield park. PIcture shows police guarding the park last year, after Carlo's body was found

“We need to have the strength and courage to react and say ‘enough’ to this atrocious violence. You have to live peacefully and confident that you can come home from work, school or a walk.”

Distraught family

Det Ch Insp Hodgman and her team continue to look for answers for Carlo’s distraught family.

She said: “We’re still working through enquiries and the investigation team are still working hard on it.

“We still believe that somebody has to know something. The strongest chance we have of solving this both for Carlo’s sake and his family’s is people coming forward to speak to us.

“I’ve been working on major crime units for five-and-a-half years now and this is the most challenging case I have had in terms of evidence available.

“Please, take a moment and think about what if this was one of your family members. Would you want someone to come forward? Even if you’ve got a bit of information you may think is irrelevant, it might be a really small piece in a bigger puzzle, which may be vital in identifying and locating Carlo’s killer.”

DCI Hodgman also paid tribute to the Giannini family for their help and support so far in what is a hugely distressing time for them.

She added: “The family have been really good working with our family liaison officer (FLO). It must be so hard for them, the not knowing, not getting closure. Whenever we ask for anything they’re really engaging and helpful. Thank you to all of them.

“We are still enquiring and will not stop working. For Carlo, and for all his family.”

If you have any information contact 101 quoting incident number 122 of 12 May 2022, or log onto https://mipp.police.uk/operation/14SY22K04-PO2.