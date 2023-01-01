The Man with the Pram, John Burkhill, has shared a heartwarming message to supporters as he closes in on his magic million following the annual Christmas Day walk.

John is hoping to raise £1million for Macmillan Cancer Support and following a successful 2022, he is just over £100,000 away from his goal. At the time of writing, the JustGiving page, where people donate and John shares how much he has raised, is 89 per cent of the way to the £1million goal, having raised £891,712.

In a message to his supporters, John said: “Just want to thank everyone so much, from the bottom of my heart for your help and support this year. Not only for my Christmas Day walk, which was such a huge success and I got to meet some wonderful people on my way, but for all your help and support this year.

"Looking back, I’ve had the most incredible year and as the year draws to a close, I’m so excited for what the year has in store! We are £108,335 away from the million quid, we can definitely do it. I know we can! I wouldn’t be where I am without all you supporting me, so a huge thank you, and I wish you all such a happy and healthy New Year.”

John Burkhill, from Sheffield, is on a mission to raise £1m for Macmillan Cancer Support.

