Lucky Premium Bonds holder in South Yorkshire scoops £50,000 in October's prize draw

The lucky winner has a Premium Bonds holding worth £26,700 and purchased their winning Bond in September 2007.

This month’s Premium Bonds millionaires come from Outer London and Suffolk, a spokesperson for Premium Bonds confirmed.

A Premium Bond is a lottery bond given out by the National Savings and Investments. Unlike a conventional lottery, the money put into a bond account isn’t gambled.

A South Yorkshire Premium Bonds holder has won a £50,000 prize in October’s prize draw.

Instead, it sits dormant, receiving no interest. However, random accounts are selected each month to receive prize money - this can range from £25 to as much as £1,000,000.

The random number generator that decides who will receive money is known as ERNIE. It is currently in its fifth incarnation, with the first being created in 1957.

The Premium Bonds spokesperson added: “The October 2022 prize draw will see a total of 4,972,506 prizes worth £218,790,200 paid out to winners up and down the country.

"There were 119,340,101,225 Bond numbers eligible for the draw. Since the first draw in July 1957, ERNIE has drawn 587 million prizes with a total value of £23.6 billion.

Premium Bonds holders in South Yorkshire can check to see if they have won a prize in October’s prize draw, by using the nsandi.com prize checker, official prize checker app or their Alexa-enabled device from Tuesday, October 4, 2022.