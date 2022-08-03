August’s Premium Bonds prize draw has recently been conducted - if you’re the owner of a Premium Bond, we’ll have a list of all prize winners at the bottom of this article.

This month, two prize pots equating to £1,000,000 will be given to two Premium Bond accounts - but were they for people from Sheffield?

The full amount of prize money being distributed amounts to around £138.6 million - so read on to find out if you’ve received any of it!

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, if you’re wondering what exactly a Premium Bond is, here’s everything you need to know.

What is a Premium Bond?

A Premium Bond is a lottery bond given out by the National Savings and Investments. Unlike a conventional lottery, the money put into a bond account isn’t gambled.

Instead, it sits dormant, receiving no interest. However, random accounts are selected each month to receive prize money - this can range from £25 to as much as £1,000,000.

The random number generator that decides who will receive money is known as ERNIE. It is currently in its fifth incarnation, with the first being created in 1957.

How can I enter?

To enter into the Premium Bonds prize draw , you’ll first need to buy a Premium Bond. You can invest a minimum amount of £25 and a maximum amount of £50,000 in an account.

You can purchase a Premium Bond online on NS&I’s website . Alternatively, you can buy one by post by sending a valid cheque with a completed application form.

Your money is always safe in a bond, as it is backed by the UK Government’s treasury

How did Sheffield and South Yorkshire do?

The full list of Premium Bond accounts to receive prize money in South Yorkshire in August are as follows:

431AG733660 - £25,000

371WS840493 - £10,000

451VY294785 - £5,000

132QA263450 - £5,000

484AK586614 - £1,000

483HQ427452 - £1,000

446EC935849 - £1,000

443GL375114 - £1,000

422QX745666 - £1,000

385YB251951 - £1,000

383JX660709 - £1,000

381FL346705 - £1,000

352ZB709101 - £1,000

286JS284443 - £1,000

265HR800276 - £1,000

146FC762236 - £1,000

18FR437571 - £1,000

9DW290943 - £1,000

How can I check if I’ve won?

Winning a Premium Bond prize is all well and good, but it’s not worth much if you don’t know you have it!