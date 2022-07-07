The 23-year-old cabin crew member, who has travelled the world in her career, first appeared on ITV2’s popular Love Island reality TV show earlier this week when six men and women ‘bombshells’ were brought in as part of the annual Casa Amor test.

It sees couples split up and tested with new Love Island contestants.

Tonight, in a dramatic episode, couples had to decide whether to stay together or explore new connections with new love interests.

Cheyanne had formed a close friendship with Cumbrian-born rugby player Jacques O’Neill, which saw them kiss and share a bed while Paige Thorne, who Jacques had been coupled up with, remained loyal.

But when the original couples were asked if they wanted to remain together or move on, Jacques opted to stay with Paige, with Cheyanne seen visibly upset.

Asked by Love Island host Laura Whitmore whether she was surprised she hadn't been chosen by one of the boys, Cheyanne said: “I thought I had a connection with someone. I suppose my version of a test was different to someone else's.”

Justifying his decision, Jacques said: “I wanted to see what I've got with Paige is real. I wanted to see if something could be better, but it wasn't.”

Cheyanne’s Instagram page, which has around 50,000 followers, often show her soaking up the sun in Dubai and other luxury resorts.

The South Yorkshire lass says she has been single for the past six months.

Entering Love Island, she said: “I am not wanting to upset anyone or hurt anyone's feelings purposely but I am going in there for a reason and they're going in for a reason as well.

“If I were to find someone attractive that's in a couple and the guy was to find me attractive he wouldn't turn his head for me if he wasn’t happy in the first place. If they're not interested then it's a different story.”

She added: “I am quite a spontaneous person so I’d like to share that with someone else. I am in my 20s now so I really want to travel but I also want to find someone.

“I am quite down to earth. I am not a tomboy but I do really get along with lads on the banter side of things. I am also from Yorkshire and we are very known for being really friendly people.