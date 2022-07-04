Who is Cheyanne Kerr in Love Island 2022?

The newest addition to the Love Island 2022 line up is 23-year-old Cheyanne Kerr from Barnsley, South Yorkshire.

The ambitious blonde is no stranger to the high life, as her job in airline cabin crews has taken her all across the world.

Cheyanne Kerr, from Barnsley, is on Love Island 2022 (Photo: ITV)

Her Instagram page, which has nearly 50,000 followers, often show her soaking up the sun in Dubai and other luxury resorts.

Now, she’s joined the ITV contest to find someone to share her travels with.

The South Yorkshire lass says she has been single for the past six months.

She said: “I am not wanting to upset anyone or hurt anyone's feelings purposely but I am going in there for a reason and they're going in for a reason as well.

“If I were to find someone attractive that's in a couple and the guy was to find me attractive he wouldn't turn his head for me if he wasn’t happy in the first place. If they're not interested then it's a different story.”

Fans have been buzzing to learn the 23-year-old has links to the villa’s Andrew Le Page, potentially putting her in conflict with his on-screen partner Tasha.

She is one of six new girls to enter the villa at Love Island’s Mallorca compound.

She said: “I am quite a spontaneous person so I’d like to share that with someone else. I am in my 20s now so I really want to travel but I also want to find someone.

“I am quite down to earth. I am not a tomboy but I do really get along with lads on the banter side of things. I am also from Yorkshire and we are very known for being really friendly people.

“I came out of a relationship six months ago, and I'm not someone who needs to be in a relationship to be happy, but I feel like if I wanted to just get into a relationship I could.”