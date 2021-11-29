The strike in the city began yesterday and will run until Saturday, December 4.

Drivers serving Barnsley, Rotherham, Dearne Valley and West Yorkshire began the strike on Saturday and will not operate buses until Friday, December 3.

Stagecoach bus drivers in Sheffield are taking strike action this week over pay

The only Stagecoach services operating during the period of industrial action will be “dedicated school buses” and a handful of other services.

Stagecoach said: “We have worked very hard to avoid this action and are extremely sorry for the disruption this will cause.”

Phil Medlicott, Managing Director for Stagecoach Yorkshire, said: “We’ve had discussions with Unite union to put forward a further offer to reach a settlement to end the strikes affecting bus services in South Yorkshire. Unfortunately this offer has been rejected and strikes will now go ahead.

“We know that our employees deserve a good pay rise and have now offered employees an increase to the hourly pay rate of six per cent with a further three per cent in the next six months, a total offer of nine per cent on the current pay rate within six months. We feel that this is more than fair and that Unite union is now being unreasonable by not taking this offer back to members to vote upon. Strike action is in nobody's interests.

“We remain open to continuing discussions with the union and would urge them to call off this unnecessary action which will cause untold inconvenience to local communities and will hit the pockets of our employees and their families.”

The following services in Sheffield will operate as normal:

All Supertram services

X17 - Barnsley - Meadowhall - Sheffield- Chesterfield - Matlock

43/44 - Sheffield - Woodseats - Chesterfield

50/50a - Sheffield - Mosborough - Eckington - Chesterfield

53 - Sheffield - Mosborough - Eckington - Mansfield

65 - Meadowhall - Sheffield - Buxton

80/80a Sheffield - Crystal Peaks - Killamarsh - Chesterfield

The following service in Rotherham will operate as normal:

19/19A Rotherham - Worksop

The following services in Doncaster which operate as normal:

21 Doncaster - Worksop

22 Doncaster - Worksop

25/25X Doncaster - Worksop

29 Doncaster - Retford

98 Doncaster - Gainsborough

99 Doncaster - Retford

The following service in Barnsley w ill operate as normal:

X17 - Barnsley - Meadowhall - Sheffield- Chesterfield - Matlock

All services in Chesterfield and the rest of Derbyshire will operate as normal with the exception of services 73/74/75 (Crystal Peaks - Clowne) and 26/26A (Crystal Peaks - Thorpe Salvin circular).