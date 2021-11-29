Stagecoach buses cancelled in Sheffield as drivers take strike action over pay
Most Stagecoach bus services in Sheffield are cancelled this week due to drivers taking strike action over pay.
The strike in the city began yesterday and will run until Saturday, December 4.
Read More
Drivers serving Barnsley, Rotherham, Dearne Valley and West Yorkshire began the strike on Saturday and will not operate buses until Friday, December 3.
The only Stagecoach services operating during the period of industrial action will be “dedicated school buses” and a handful of other services.
Stagecoach said: “We have worked very hard to avoid this action and are extremely sorry for the disruption this will cause.”
Phil Medlicott, Managing Director for Stagecoach Yorkshire, said: “We’ve had discussions with Unite union to put forward a further offer to reach a settlement to end the strikes affecting bus services in South Yorkshire. Unfortunately this offer has been rejected and strikes will now go ahead.
“We know that our employees deserve a good pay rise and have now offered employees an increase to the hourly pay rate of six per cent with a further three per cent in the next six months, a total offer of nine per cent on the current pay rate within six months. We feel that this is more than fair and that Unite union is now being unreasonable by not taking this offer back to members to vote upon. Strike action is in nobody's interests.
“We remain open to continuing discussions with the union and would urge them to call off this unnecessary action which will cause untold inconvenience to local communities and will hit the pockets of our employees and their families.”
The following services in Sheffield will operate as normal:
All Supertram services
X17 - Barnsley - Meadowhall - Sheffield- Chesterfield - Matlock
43/44 - Sheffield - Woodseats - Chesterfield
50/50a - Sheffield - Mosborough - Eckington - Chesterfield
53 - Sheffield - Mosborough - Eckington - Mansfield
65 - Meadowhall - Sheffield - Buxton
80/80a Sheffield - Crystal Peaks - Killamarsh - Chesterfield
The following service in Rotherham will operate as normal:
19/19A Rotherham - Worksop
The following services in Doncaster which operate as normal:
21 Doncaster - Worksop
22 Doncaster - Worksop
25/25X Doncaster - Worksop
29 Doncaster - Retford
98 Doncaster - Gainsborough
99 Doncaster - Retford
The following service in Barnsley w ill operate as normal:
X17 - Barnsley - Meadowhall - Sheffield- Chesterfield - Matlock
All services in Chesterfield and the rest of Derbyshire will operate as normal with the exception of services 73/74/75 (Crystal Peaks - Clowne) and 26/26A (Crystal Peaks - Thorpe Salvin circular).
Both of these service groups are operated by Holbrook and also fall under the strike.