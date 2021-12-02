Live Blog: Latest Sheffield news as gang of men offer to 'buy' city schoolgirl

Updates from The Star team as police officers investigate reports that a gang of men offered cash to a Sheffield mum in exchange for her daughter as she walked the youngster to school.

By Claire Lewis
Thursday, 2nd December 2021, 6:30 am

Thursday, December 2

the latest on all the plans for the site of the former Damon's restaurant in Sheffield and how a former John Lewis worker has used her redundancy to open her own shop in the city.

Got a news tip for us? Email [email protected]

A horrified mum told South Yorkshire Police that a gang of men offered her cash in exchange for her daughter as she walked along a Sheffield street

Last updated: Thursday, 02 December, 2021, 06:32

Thursday, 02 December, 2021, 06:32

6:32am - Sheffield mum's horror as gang of men offer cash to 'buy' her young daughter

A horrified Sheffield mum ran off from a gang of men who approached her in a city street and offered cash in exchange for her daughter.

