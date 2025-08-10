The brother of a passionate and lifelong Blades fan is being supported by his cricket team at an upcoming fundraiser

Libby Hume - who went by Lib - passed away in May after a two year long battle with cancer.

And further support flooded in for the family, as £3,795 was donated to help buy a memorial bench in Killamarsh, one of the only things Lib requested before her death.

Now, her brother Oliver Hume, is taking on Lib’s motto of ‘pay it forward’ as he and his cricketing pals plan an event in her honour.

Funds are being raised in honour of a 22-year-old Sheffield United fan who lost her battle with cancer. | Submit

Since 2023, when Lib first received her cancer diagnosis, the team at Eckington Cricket Club supported her battle, raising funds for charity and even helping to give her an unforgettable trip to South Korea with her friends.

In that time, the ‘Cricket4Cancer’ appeal has seen more than £20,000 raised for charitable causes, including Sarcoma UK.

This year they hope to take that total even further, as on Sunday, August 24, they bring back a local clash that helped kickstart their fundraising journey, with Eckington CC and Killamarsh Juniors CC going head-to-head.

Funds raised will go towards establishing a new charity ‘Lib Forever’, which hopes to provide experiences to other young people experiencing what Lib went through.

Her brother Oliver told The Star: “It all started in the teenage cancer ward where Libby was.

“While she was there this year she ended up making friends with a lad who was 16.

“He had basically the exact same story as Lib, just two years before. Hopefully there’s a better outcome for him.

“So the charity’s going to help people like that. In the past we raised money partly for a sarcoma charity, and partly for Libby to go away and enjoy herself.

“We though how good that was for her, and we’d like to pay it forward and do it for someone else. Whether it’s this lad, or others in similar situations.

“I appreciate it’s not going to change the world, but if we can help people out in Libs’ name then that’s great.

“It’s what she did when she was here and we can keep her name living on.”

On top of the cricket match, the day will feature live music, food and fundraising activities.

The match will start at 12.3opm on the day, with three musical acts following and DJs helping to keep the fundraising going into the night.

More than £600 has already been raised, with donations continuing to poor in.

More information, including how to donate, can be found here.