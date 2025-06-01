Family and friends of a 22-year-old who lost her battle to cancer have begun a fundraiser to place a memorial bench in her honour.

Libby Hume - who went by Lib - passed away only a few weeks ago after a two year long battle with cancer.

A passionate and lifelong Blades fan, the city paid tribute to her with an applause during the 22nd minute of Sheffield United’s Championship play-off match at Wembley against Sunderland on May 24.

Now a fundraiser has begun to pay for a memorial bench in Killamarsh, where she grew up.

According to family, Lib rarely spoke of her illness or plans for if she passed away, and only ever mentioned one thing if the worst did happen - wanting a bench in the area.

Her older brother, 26-year-old Oliver Hume, told The Star: “It’s actually a conversation Lib had with our dad and his partner.

A fundraiser has begun to place a memorial bench in honour of 22-year-old Lib Hume, who passed away after fighting cancer for two years. | Submit

“Throughout her diagnosis and while she had cancer she never really spoke about anything to do with passing away.

“Once she mentioned she’d like to have a bench in Killamarsh where we both grew up.

“One of my friends got in contact and said him and the lads want to do something for us.

“We didn’t want any money for the funeral, so mentioned about this bench.”

The touching fundraiser has already raised close to £2,000 in two days, nearly hitting the £2,500 target.

Any money raised beyond that goal will go towards charity.

Oliver has said it’s overwhelming how much support the family has received and hopes to create something positive out of the terrible loss.

“It’s done really well and anything over and above with go towards charity, which Lib would have loved,” he added.

“The level of support we have received is amazing - from people who knew Lib, or me and the family that have reached out, to complete strangers.

A lifelong Blades fan, Lib tragically passed before Sheffield United's big trip to Wembley on May 24. | Submit

“Even Sunderland fans at Wembley got up and cheered - apart from the end result it was a magical day.

“It’s obviously a process, but we’re trying to make something good out of it and paying it forward - if we can do some fundraising the it will help others in the future.”

An avid cricket player himself, Oliver has previously hosted a charity match and is planning to do so again on the August bank holiday (August 25) in honour of his little sister.

Anyone wishing to support the memorial bench fundraiser can do so here.

