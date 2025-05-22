The family of a brave 22-year-old whose life was tragically cut short by cancer are hoping to pay tribute to her in Sheffield United’s upcoming match at Wembley.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Libby Hume - who went by Lib - was a lifelong Blades fan, who attended every single game she could.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Even while battling cancer over the last two years, the brave 22-year-old from Killamarsh continued to make her way to Bramall Lane and held onto her season ticket.

Sadly, Lib’s battle against the disease met a tragic end this week, with family members heartbroken after her passing.

To honour her memory, and her endless love of all things Sheffield United, they are now hoping to pay tribute to her at the team’s Championship play-off final against Sunderland on Saturday (May 24).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Family of Lib Hume are hoping for Sheffield United fans to pay tribute by clapping at the 22nd minute of their Championship play-off final against Sunderland on Saturday May 24. | Submit

They hope to get fans clapping on the 22nd minute in honour of the courageous young woman.

Lib’s older cousin, Lois Cranstone, told The Star: “She’s had a season ticket for as long as I’ve known her - her whole life.

“Her family have always been season ticket holders as well so they would go together.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Even while she had cancer she went to matches whenever she could.

“She’s been amazing throughout her battle, she kept doing the K-pop dances from her university course while undergoing treatment.

“The nurses at Weston Park were amazed by it all.

“We just want to get the word out there now.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.