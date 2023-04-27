Arctic Monkeys have kicked off their European tour with a bang and are delighting fans with some of their old classics

Arctic Monkeys debuted their new fan favourite track and a selection of classic songs as they kicked off their European 2023 tour.

The Sheffield-based rock band currently have two albums in the top 40 biggest selling albums of the year so far, ‘AM’ and ‘Whatever People Say I Am, That’s What I’m Not’.

They enthusiastically kicked off their European run of shows at the TipsArena in Linz, Austria, on Monday by playing a number of hits including ‘Sculptures of Anything Goes’, ‘Brianstorm’ and ‘Why’d You Only Call Me When You’re High?’. They then surprised their audience with a performance of ‘Suck It And See’ live for the first time since 2014.

Frontman Alex Turner and bandmates Matt Helders, Jamie Cook, Nick O’Malley and Andy Nicholson all come from High Green in Sheffield and met at Stocksbridge High School. They played plenty of small gigs in Sheffield - including their first ever one at the Grapes pub on Trippet Lane - before they became one of the most popular British indie bands of all time.

After an electrifying performance of ‘Suck It And See’, the band continued to treat their fans by performing ‘Perfect Sense’ from latest album ‘The Car’ which was written by Alex Turner and is proving to be a stellar hit. It has been described by abc News as a “harmonic ballad that says goodnight to its listeners like a bedtime story or the peaceful resolution to a film.”

They then played ‘Star Treatment’ live for the first time on their current tour, before giving ‘Fluorescent Adolescent’ from 2007’s ‘Favourite Worst Nightmare‘ its first full band performance since 2014.

The Arctic Monkeys finished the epic show with a trio of their classic tracks including ‘There’d Better Be A Mirrorball’, ‘I Bet You Look Good On The Dancefloor’ and ‘R U Mine?’ which delighted loyal fans who have been following the Sheffield band for over two decades.

This is just the tip of the iceberg as The Arctic Monkeys are set to headline at Glastonbury this summer alongside Elton John, Guns N’ Roses and Lizzo.

The band have been selling out due to their massive fanbase and have been forced to add extra dates to avoid disappointing fans. They are set to perform in Germany, Austria, Sweden, Norway, France and the Netherlands during April and May.

Arctic Monkeys frontman, Alex Turner, who famously dated the stunning fashion icon, Alexa Chung, claims to only have taken his first gig at The Grapes in Sheffield city centre “just to get to the end of the night and pull the bird that I fancied” but the event turned out to launch a stratospheric music career for the young lads from Sheffield.

