Annie Kilner has reportedly filed for divorce from Sheffield-born footballer Kyle Walker.

Model Annie Kilner, also originally from Sheffield, has met with divorce lawyers after Manchester City star Kyle Walker’s well publicised affair, The Mirror reports.

Kilner and the England player, from Sharrow, first separated after Christmas last year. It came after social media influencer Lauryn Goodman confirmed that Walker was the father to her one-year-old daughter, Kinara.

The pair also share a son, Kairo, aged four, who was conceived while Walker and Kilner were on a ‘break’ in 2019.

Kyle Walker of England with his wife Annie Kilner and his son following the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Semi Final match. | Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

Walker, aged 34, admitted to having the extra-marital affair with Goodman in January when his wife, Kilner, was six months pregnant with their fourth child.

Kilner and Walker share sons Roman, 11, Riaan, seven, Reign, five, and a two-month-old son Rezon.

Speaking to The Sun in January, Walker said: “My actions have caused a lot of pain to a lot of people. I’m sorry because, as a family, this isn’t meant to happen.”

Kyle Walker’s wife Annie Kilner has reportedly filed for divorce. | AFP via Getty Images

In recent months, Walker has found himself in the midst of a bitter family court battle with Goodman. A child maintenance hearing in July saw Walker ordered to pay his former mistress £12,500-a-month, plus thousands more.

Last year also saw Walker at the heart of another scandal that saw an investigation launched by Cheshire Police. In March 2023, it was alleged that Walker had indecently exposed himself in a bar in Wilmslow.

Cheshire Police said Walker was 'dealt with by an out of court disposal'.

Walker was aged just seven when he was scouted for Sheffield United's academy. He went on to represent the Blades at senior level, followed by Tottenham Hotspurs, and currently Manchester City. He is reported to have a net worth of £27 million.