Kyle Walker: Sheffield-born footballer’s wife Annie Kilner files for divorce after affair

Kirsty Hamilton
By Kirsty Hamilton

Senior Journalist

Published 16th Oct 2024, 13:24 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Annie Kilner has reportedly filed for divorce from Sheffield-born footballer Kyle Walker.

Model Annie Kilner, also originally from Sheffield, has met with divorce lawyers after Manchester City star Kyle Walker’s well publicised affair, The Mirror reports.

Kilner and the England player, from Sharrow, first separated after Christmas last year. It came after social media influencer Lauryn Goodman confirmed that Walker was the father to her one-year-old daughter, Kinara.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The pair also share a son, Kairo, aged four, who was conceived while Walker and Kilner were on a ‘break’ in 2019.

Kyle Walker of England with his wife Annie Kilner and his son following the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Semi Final match.Kyle Walker of England with his wife Annie Kilner and his son following the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Semi Final match.
Kyle Walker of England with his wife Annie Kilner and his son following the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Semi Final match. | Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

Walker, aged 34, admitted to having the extra-marital affair with Goodman in January when his wife, Kilner, was six months pregnant with their fourth child.

Kilner and Walker share sons Roman, 11, Riaan, seven, Reign, five, and a two-month-old son Rezon.

Speaking to The Sun in January, Walker said: “My actions have caused a lot of pain to a lot of people. I’m sorry because, as a family, this isn’t meant to happen.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Kyle Walker’s wife Annie Kilner has reportedly filed for divorce.Kyle Walker’s wife Annie Kilner has reportedly filed for divorce.
Kyle Walker’s wife Annie Kilner has reportedly filed for divorce. | AFP via Getty Images

In recent months, Walker has found himself in the midst of a bitter family court battle with Goodman. A child maintenance hearing in July saw Walker ordered to pay his former mistress £12,500-a-month, plus thousands more.

Get Sheffield’s biggest stories as they unfold - sign up for the new breaking newsletter

Last year also saw Walker at the heart of another scandal that saw an investigation launched by Cheshire Police. In March 2023, it was alleged that Walker had indecently exposed himself in a bar in Wilmslow.

Cheshire Police said Walker was 'dealt with by an out of court disposal'.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Walker was aged just seven when he was scouted for Sheffield United's academy. He went on to represent the Blades at senior level, followed by Tottenham Hotspurs, and currently Manchester City. He is reported to have a net worth of £27 million.

Related topics:Kyle WalkerManchester CitySheffieldEnglandSheffield United

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice