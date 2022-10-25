Vivien Robinson has just celebrated her 100th birthday – and it is believed she may be the first in the city to have received a 100th birthday message from the new monarch since he ascended to the throne. Previous pensioners hitting the landmark have received their message from Queen Elizabeth.

Vivien, a resident at the Northfield Care Home on Roebuck Road, Crookesmoor, turned 100 on Sunday October 23 and became one of the first people in the country to receive a birthday card from The King and The Queen Consort. She said she was ‘over the moon’ to receive a card from the King.

Vivien was born in Horncastle where she lived until she was 11 years old with her family, before moving to Sheffield. She attended Southey Green school until she was aged 16.

Vivien Robinson has just celebrated her 100th birthday – and it is believed she may be the first in the city to have received a 100th birthday message from the new monarch since he ascended to the throne. She is pictured with her card

After leaving school, she remembers how she and her best friend used to go to the dances at Norton – which was a prisoner of war camp. Vivien has fond memories of this time, but also remembers frightening times during the war when they had to go down to their cellars when the air raid sirens went off. She also remembers getting up seeing buildings had been bombed.

Vivien met and married her husband Thomas Gordon Robinson where they both lived on Trippet Lane. Thomas was Head of Works at Sheffield City Council. Vivien was a pharmacist, who also remembers her aunt having a grocery shop on Trippet Lane.

First 100th birthday card from King Charles

Vivien's said her recipe for a long and happy life is making the most of what you have while you have it, do it, and always keep smiling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vivien Robinson has just celebrated her 100th birthday – and it is believed she may be the first in the city to have received a 100th birthday message from the new monarch since he ascended to the throne. PIctured is her birthday cake

The posting of messages to mark significant birthdays and anniversaries is a tradition dating back to 1917 and the reign of King George V, when those celebrating their 100th birthday or 60th wedding anniversary were sent a telegram of good wishes from His Majesty.

Today, thousands of birthday and wedding anniversary cards are sent from Buckingham Palace every year to those celebrating 100th and 105th birthdays and every year thereafter, and to those celebrating 60th, 65th and 70th wedding anniversaries and every year thereafter.