Sheffield woman who has only ever left South Yorkshire once set to celebrate 100th birthday

A woman who has lived in Sheffield all of her life will turn 100 on Wednesday after surviving Covid-19 just a month ago.

By Jonathan Chick
Tuesday, 21st June 2022, 12:03 am

Joan Tetchner, aged 99, is expected to receive a telegram from the Queen as she celebrates her 100th birthday with her family.

Mrs Tetchner has lived in Sheffield for her whole life and has only ever left South Yorkshire once. This was when she went to Norway for a week on a canal holiday.

Joan Tetchner, 99, is due to receive a card from the Queen on Wednesday, June 22 as she celebrates her 100th birthday with her family.

Jill Luxton, Mrs Tetchner’s niece, said: “My aunt can be shy and quiet at times but most of the time she is so smiley and happy.

“We’ve got a cake, balloons and all of the usual things ready for Wednesday. We’ve also ordered the telegram from the Queen.”

Mrs Tetchner worked at Boots on the Wicker during the Second World War when Sheffield was bombed. She has shared her memories with her family over the years, including the time she had to walk home in the pitch black after a bomb had taken out all of the lighting and transport in the city.

Mrs Tetchner has spend the past seven years living in Bridgedale House care home in Fulwood.

Her niece, Mrs Luxton, said: “I’m proud of the people there because they have kept her safe throughout Covid. She had Covid a month ago and she suffered very little from it at all. It's all due to their work that she has managed to get to 100.”

Following on from working in Boots, Mrs Tetchner became a teacher.

She worked in Birley School before ending her career at Wincobank Junior School, where she worked for many years.

