But now the three-year-old from Woodhouse Mill, Sheffield, who is battling neuroblastoma, a rare form of the illness which affects 100 children in the UK each year, is back on his treatment again after recovering from the virus, with Sheffield residents continuing to help raise money to get him pioneering treatment in America.

And the cost of that treatment is now thought to be lower than originally expected.

Jude Mellon-Jameson suffered a setback when he contracted Covid, but now he is back on his cancer treatment again after recovering, with Sheffield residents continuing to help raise money to get him pioneering treatment in America.

Updating The Star on Jude’s condition, mum Lucy said the appeal to raise money for his treatment in America, which it is hoped will reduce the chances of the illness returning, has now reached just over £113,000.

She said: “We have had an updated budget sent to us and our target has reduced to about £254,000 now, which is fantastic but is absolutely still a way for us to go.

"He is doing well and treatment is going well. He had a delay due to contracting Covid but started back on treatment two weeks later. He had a hospital stay for his first round of treatment but we are hopeful that he can now have the drug through an infusor which he wears in a bumbag.

Jude Mellon-Jameson, pictured with mum Lucy

Jude is currently having immunotherapy for the neuroblastoma and is on cycle two - he will have six cycles in total and they are due to end at the end of September if everything remains on track.

Lucy added: “We have had some fantastic fundraising efforts.

"We are so thankful to everyone donating, we know how hard things are for so many people at the moment so for people to continue donating is amazing. We would love for people to get involved on our social media platforms (Facebook @DoingItForJude), the more people we can make aware the easier it is to get Jude to America! We, as always, welcome fundraisers and ideas!”

He is pictured ringing the bell to mark the end of a stage of his treatment at Sheffield Children's Hospital

Jude used to go to Razzamataz theatre group in Dronfield – and they have done a number of fundraisers including a fitness class where money goes to Jude’s campaign, a glow party, asking children to fill a sweets tube with 20p coins, and a wacky hair day.

Mylnhurst School did a sponsored walk and raised over £2,000.

Jude’s dad, Arron, a former Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper, did a bungee jump with friends to raise money, and a young relative of Jude’s has been making small teddy bears and has raised over £2000 from selling them.

Two children did a sponsored one mile swim, and some people have asked for donations to mark their birthdays

There are several events currently in the pipeline.

There is a Jubilee celebration fundraiser planned at Bents Green Church on June 2 from 10am until 2pm, with cake and refreshments available, a guitar class for children, a princess appearance thanks through Playmania Sheffield and children's crafts.

There are a couple of bucket collections organised for June at Morrisons Catcliffe.

And there is a fundraising evening being held at Annie Judes in Hillsborough on June 7. from 6pm. The venue has previously organised a raffle which raised over £300 for Jude's campaign.