Three-year-old Jude is battling neuroblastoma, a rare form of the illness which affects 100 children in the UK each year, and his mum Lucy and dad Arron, a former Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper, are trying to raise £350,000 to pay for innovative treatment to reduce the chances of it coming back when his NHS treatment ends.

Complete strangers have rallied to try to help raise the money. So far £69,048 has been donated. Log onto https://www.solvingkidscancer.org.uk/Appeal/jude to donate.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jude Mellon-Jameson' cousins Dorothy and Lenny raised money for his cancer treatment with a Bounce-a-Thon. Jude's mum is amazed by the support the family is receiving.

Lucy, from Woodhouse Mill, said: “We feel like everyone is really supportive, we don't know a lot of the people who are fundraising! People just seem to want to know what they can do to help.

"We are loving all the ideas people are coming up with. It is really easy to create your own fundraising page for an event or activity on Judes fundraising page and it feeds directly into his total and means that you can track exactly how you are doing towards your own target, see the messages pushing you along and that overall total increasing as a huge motivator.

Staff from law firm Irwin Mitchell raised £500 by walking the Sheffield Round Walk.

Lucy said: “They approached me the week before and said they'd love to do it for Jude as they'd been so touched by his story. The weather had been so bad and they really were up against some pretty bad terrain but they did it and raised almost £500.

The Owl and the Pussycat piercing studio in The Forum raised money for Jude Mellon-Jameson's cancer treatment. Jude's mum is amazed by the support the family is receiving.

Jude went to Razzamataz Theatre School in Dronfield before his diagnosis, and its principal, Helen Bell, has been keen to help raise money.

The school held a Glow Party for the children and they raised over £600. They have also been selling sweets tubes for 50p a pack and asking the children to fill them with 20p coins and return them, each full one will contain £10!

Other fundraising highlights have been a bounce-a-thon which was done by two of Jude's cousins, Dorothy, nine, and Lenny, six, where at least one of them had to be bouncing on a bouncy castle for the two hour period.

Jude Mellon-Jameson' s mum is amazed by the support the family is receiving in their fight to raise money for pioneering cancer treatment

They raised £1,370 in sponsorship, collection buckets and a raffle.

The Owl and The Pussycat piercing studio in The Forum organised a fundraising day. They offered a walk-in service for piercings and charged £30 for them and ran a raffle raising £1,517.

Memory Lane Tearoom in Woodhouse has an ongoing raffle, and there has been a print designed and on sale at Annie Judes in Hillsborough.

Oak Valley Day Nursery also had a week of fundraising events for Jude

Jude is part way through treatment, with his course having seen him treated at both Sheffield Children’s Hospital and Weston Park Hospital.