Devastated loved ones have paid tribute to a dad-of-two who died in a tragic car crash near Sheffield just days ago.

And a fundraising campaign has now been set up by those who were close to Jordan Sheehy, who was aged 26, to help pay for his funeral.

Lisa Hill, who has organised the fundraiser, which aims to raise £1,000, said Jordan, who died after a crash on High Lane, Ridgeway, near Sheffield, on Saturday, had been taken far too soon.

She said on the appeal: “This has come to a shock to us all and this is the last thing we ever thought we would be having to go through. This was so unexpected.

Jordan Sheehy was a much loved dad (Photo: GoFundMe)

“Jordan leaves behind a lot of people who truly care and love him. His mum, his brothers and sisters, his two amazing and precious children. We would appreciate any donation, nothing is too small. We would love to give him the best send off that he deserves.”

She added: “Jordan wasn’t a very serious guy, he was the absolute life and soul of the party, the class clown, but the most loved and adored loveable rogue you will ever have met.

“He was a cheeky chap with a heart of gold.”

She said he touched so many hearts and many would hold memories of him. She said he lives on in his ‘two beautiful babies which he adored so very much’.

Devastated relatives have paid tribute to Jordan Sheehy, pictured left, who died after a tragic crash on High Lane, Ridgeway, pictured right

To donate to the appeal, please log onto https://www.gofundme.com/f/jordans-send-of?utm_campaign

Jordan, from Doncaster but who is believed to have Sheffield connections, was travelling in a Vauxhall Mokka on the B6388 High Lane in Ridgeway, Derbyshire, yards from the Sheffield border, when he was involved in a collision with a Volkswagen Tiguan just after 1.40pm on Saturday, July 1. The 26-year-old died at the scene.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision as well as anyone who has any dashcam footage.

A 30-year-old man has now been charged with causing death by dangerous driving, aggravated vehicle taking, failing to stop after a collision and driving without insurance or the correct licence. He has been remanded in custody.

Anyone who saw what happened, or has CCTV or dashcam footage, but hasn’t yet spoken to officers should contact Derbyshire Police, quoting reference number 23*405396.

Use any of the following methods:

Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page.

Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact.

Phone – call police on 101.