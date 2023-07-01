News you can trust since 1887
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
New images of OceanGate’s Titan sub released after implosion
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down

High Lane Ridgeway: Road closed after police incident near Sheffield

Emergency services have been sent to a village near Sheffield this afternoon after a serious crash near Ridgeway.
David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 1st Jul 2023, 14:58 BST
Updated 1st Jul 2023, 14:58 BST

Derbyshire Police have been sent to the scene and closed the road on High Lane, Ridgeway, near Mosborough, close the border between Derbyshire and South Yorkshire.

A spokesman said: “The B6388 High Lane is currently closed from the junctions with Main Road and Fox Lane due to a serious collision. The road is expected to be closed for some time so motorists are asked to find an alternative route.”

It is not yet known if anyone has been injured in the incident, which has happened at around 2pm this afternoon. Derbyshire Police confirmed the road was closed at 2.33pm.

High Lane has been closed in Ridgeway, near Sheffield after a serious accident. File picure shows a Derbyshire police carHigh Lane has been closed in Ridgeway, near Sheffield after a serious accident. File picure shows a Derbyshire police car
High Lane has been closed in Ridgeway, near Sheffield after a serious accident. File picure shows a Derbyshire police car
Most Popular

The Star has contacted Derbyshire Police for information about the incident.

Related topics:Emergency servicesSheffieldDerbyshireSouth Yorkshire