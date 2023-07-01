Emergency services have been sent to a village near Sheffield this afternoon after a serious crash near Ridgeway.

Derbyshire Police have been sent to the scene and closed the road on High Lane, Ridgeway, near Mosborough, close the border between Derbyshire and South Yorkshire.

A spokesman said: “The B6388 High Lane is currently closed from the junctions with Main Road and Fox Lane due to a serious collision. The road is expected to be closed for some time so motorists are asked to find an alternative route.”

It is not yet known if anyone has been injured in the incident, which has happened at around 2pm this afternoon. Derbyshire Police confirmed the road was closed at 2.33pm.

High Lane has been closed in Ridgeway, near Sheffield after a serious accident. File picure shows a Derbyshire police car