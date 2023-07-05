A South Yorkshire man who died in a crash has been named – and a motorist has been charged in connection with the incident.

Jordan Sheehy, from Doncaster but who is believed to have Sheffield connections, was travelling in a Vauxhall Mokka on the B6388 High Lane in Ridgeway, Derbyshire, when he was involved in a collision with a Volkswagen Tiguan just after 1.40pm on Saturday, July 1. The 26-year-old died at the scene.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision as well as anyone who has any dashcam footage.

A 30-year-old man has now been charged with causing death by dangerous driving, aggravated vehicle taking, failing to stop after a collision and driving without insurance or the correct licence.

Jordan Sheehy died in the road crash tragedy in Ridgeway.

Kyle Buckley, from Eckington, appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates Court today (Wednesday, July 5) and was remanded into custody pending a trial at a later date.

Anyone who saw what happened, or has CCTV or dashcam footage, but hasn’t yet spoken to officers should contact Derbyshire Police, quoting reference number 23*405396.

Use any of the following methods:

Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page.

Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact.

Phone – call police on 101.