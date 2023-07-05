Jordan Sheehy: Man who died in Ridgeway road crash tragedy is named as motorist is charged over fatal smash
A South Yorkshire man who died in a crash has been named – and a motorist has been charged in connection with the incident.
By Darren Burke
Published 5th Jul 2023, 17:06 BST
Updated 5th Jul 2023, 17:14 BST
Jordan Sheehy, from Doncaster but who is believed to have Sheffield connections, was travelling in a Vauxhall Mokka on the B6388 High Lane in Ridgeway, Derbyshire, when he was involved in a collision with a Volkswagen Tiguan just after 1.40pm on Saturday, July 1. The 26-year-old died at the scene.
Officers are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision as well as anyone who has any dashcam footage.