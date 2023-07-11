The 26-year-old victim of a crash near Sheffield was ‘loved more than he could ever imagine’, his family has said.

A 30-year-old man has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving, aggravated vehicle taking, failing to stop after a collision and driving without insurance or the correct licence. He has been remanded in custody.

A fundraiser page set up to help cover Jordan’s funeral costs has raised over £1,800 so far.

Jordan Sheehy, aged 26, from Sheffield, died in a car crash at Ridgeway on July 1. His mum Michelle said he was 'loved more than he could ever imagine'. Picture: Derbyshire Police

His large family has spoken out of their heartbreak since losing the “baby of the family”, just a year after his father’s death.

Paying tribute, mum Michelle said: “My baby boy, you fought so hard to be in this world and continued to fight all your short life. You were stronger than you knew and loved more than you could ever imagine.

“I know your dad will be with you, but make sure you call down for your hair played with. I will be waiting, son. Love you so much my sweet baby.”

Jordan, who was described as “a cheeky chap with a heart of gold”, grew up in the Norfolk Park area of the city, and was a student at Arbourthorne Primary School and Sheffield Springs Academy.

In his adult life, Jordan moved away for a short time to Conisbrough and Rotherham, before returning to Sheffield when he started his family with Lisa Hill, who said she will love him ‘forever and always’.

His children said: “To daddy, we love you so, so much - thank you for everything big and small. We love you forever and always. Lots of love daddy, love your two beautiful babies Melody-Ann and Hunter-Ray.”

One of his six siblings, sister Zara said: “Being by your side from the day you were born has been such a pleasure, I have watched you grow into the most beautiful hearted man. I could never forget you as a part of me has gone with you. I am broken, but I know your presence will keep me strong.”

In a joint statement, siblings Rebecca, Duncan and Hayley said: “Life just isn’t going to be the same without you. That warm loving smile, your unique fashion sense, your surprise visits at food time, but most of all your love and you had so much to give. You were the baby of the family and you always will be, we will cherish our memories forever. Sleep tight baby brother, it’s only bye for now, not bye forever.”

Brothers Troy and Damien said: “Baby bro, we’re still in shock, we don’t have words to describe how we’re feeling. We just hope when it’s our time you’re there to greet us. Love you.”

Jordan was travelling in a Vauxhall Mokka on the B6388 High Lane in Ridgeway, Derbyshire, when he was involved in a collision with a Volkswagen Tiguan just after 1.40pm on July 1. The 26-year-old died at the scene.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or has CCTV or dashcam footage, and hasn’t yet spoken to officers should contact Derbyshire Police, quoting reference number 23*405396.

