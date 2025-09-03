Former pupils of Sheffield Olympic legend and schoolteacher John Sherwood have paid tribute and shared their memories of him, following his death last month.

John hit the headlines in 1968, when he took the bronze medal in the Mexico Olympic Games. But he was also known to generations of pupils at Firth Park School, in Sheffield, as Mr Sherwood, teaching there for 37 years.

Tributes have been paid to John Sherwood, the former Olympic medalist and Firth Park School teacher. Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Ltd | Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

After The Star reported his death today, readers took to our social media pages to share their memories of a much loved teacher and athlete.

Here are just a few of the tributes and memories which were shared.

Chris Mason said: “I remember doing the cross country runs, I wasn't even half way round Concord Park and Mr Sherwood would be on his second lap catching us up, What a legend and teacher. “

John Sherwood in action in the hurdles. Photo: PA | PA

Judith Connor said: “Remember him well at Firth Park Comp. Taught me how to hurdle. Great PE teacher as well as Olympian athlete. RIP.

Philip Beighton said: “As a young athlete training at Hillsborough back in the 70s, I was suddenly aware of an athlete training at the other end of the track.

“I was amazed at the grace and speed of this man, he glided around the track like nothing I had ever seen before. He stopped me in my tracks, it was John Sherwood. An amazing inspiration.

“I remember reading similar comments from Seb Coe who experienced the same as me. RIP John.”

Angela Ellison said: “RIP Mr Sherwood. He was my tutor. One amazing athlete. Such a beautiful person. My thoughts go out to Sheila and family.”

Steven Morement added: “RIP Mr Sherwood. Awesome teacher. Used to enjoy my badminton and tennis sessions with him at Firth Park School.”

Peter Butterworth said: “Taught me PE at Firth Park. He was the only person, teacher or pupil who encouraged me at football. I had given up cross country when he came to the school.”

Kevin Valente said: “I played against him at cricket and he didn't hold back. He was some fast bowler.”

Alison Broadbent Batchelor said: “Absolutely smashing bloke. Remember him well from my time teaching at Firth Park.”

Christine Chapman said: “Sad news. He taught me maths at Firth Park school in the 70’s.”

Martin Judge said: “Always positive and I had a lot of respect for him . RIP sir.”

David Gormanly said: “RIP to a great man , a Gentleman , and a great man to have in our cricket team . God Bless Mate.”