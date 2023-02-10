News you can trust since 1887
Pupils celebrate at Firth Park school after getting their GCSE results in the summer of 1999.

Sheffield retro: Memories of classrooms and teachers from long lost Firth Park School

One of Sheffield’s many lost schools from over the years is Firth Park School, which used to be based off Barnsley Road.

By Alastair Ulke
3 minutes ago
Updated 10th Feb 2023, 12:50pm

From The Star’s archive of old photos come this hoard of pictures from the 90s and 00s, showing some of Firth Park’s old classrooms, teachers and standout events. Have a look and see if these stir up any old memories.

1. Firth Park School Teachers Panto, 1998

Lower school teachers from Firth Park School take part in their rendition of Jack in the Beanstalk in 1998.

Photo: Barry Richardson

2. Head Teacher Maureen "Mo" Laycock at a friendly five-a-side, c.1998

Firth Park School held a Fun 5-a-Side Competition between Staff & pupils in memory of Former pupil John Ashton who was killed by a car. Pictured is Head Teacher Maureen Laycock(left) getting stuck into the action, c.1998

Photo: Steve Ellis

3. Fantasia homework club

Pupils at Firth Park school show off their prizes for being top attenders at the schools Fantasia homework club, year unknown.

Photo: DEAN ATKINS

4. Classroom F30, Year 11, c.2000

Pupils in classroom F30, year 11 geography, busy with their work following the move to Firth Park School's new single site campus in 2000.

Photo: Andrew Partridge (Staff)

