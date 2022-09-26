But the club desperately needs volunteers to ensure John Burkhill can raise as much as possible for Macmillan Cancer Support when they take on Blackpool at Bramall Lane.

The Blades have kindly agreed to let John and fellow fundraisers collect for the charity at the ground on Saturday, October 15, between 12pm and 3pm, when the match kicks off.

Sheffield's 'Man with the Pram' John Burkhill will be collecting for Macmillan Cancer Support at Bramall Lane ahead of Sheffield United's match against Blackpool on Saturday, October 15. Volunteers are needed to help with the collection as the 83-year-old closes in on his £1 million fundraising target

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They want as many people as possible to be out shaking the collection buckets so they can help John – who has already raised more than £865,000 for Macmillan get even closer to his £1 million target.

A spokesperson for the club said: “We are very much looking forward to welcoming John and his volunteers to Bramall Lane for the Blackpool match.

"John is a real Sheffield icon and has been tremendous and tireless in his fundraising efforts for Macmillan.

“To have raised more than £865,000 is incredible and we are sure Blades fans will get behind his ‘magic million’ campaign to help him over the line.”

This is how you can help John Burkhill towards his incredible £1 million fundraising target at Bramall Lane

John, who at the age of 83 recently completed both the Sheffield 10K and the Great North Run, said: "I'm over the moon and really very grateful that the Blades are allowing a team to join me for a collection at the match against Blackpool.

“I'm so lucky that the people have backed me a thousand per cent, even though they think I'm barmy - in the nicest possible way!

“To be welcome at both Hillsborough and Bramall Lane is a real honour and I can't thank Blades and Owls fans enough who have been so generous to me over the years.

“If I can get a few pence more than I had yesterday for Macmillan, then we're onto a winner. Let's get to that Magic Million!"