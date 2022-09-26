John Burkhill: Volunteers needed as Sheffield United try to help legend reach 'magic million' at Bramall Lane
Sheffield United are giving the city’s legendary ‘Man with the Pram’ fundraiser a helping hand towards his ‘magic million’ goal.
But the club desperately needs volunteers to ensure John Burkhill can raise as much as possible for Macmillan Cancer Support when they take on Blackpool at Bramall Lane.
The Blades have kindly agreed to let John and fellow fundraisers collect for the charity at the ground on Saturday, October 15, between 12pm and 3pm, when the match kicks off.
They want as many people as possible to be out shaking the collection buckets so they can help John – who has already raised more than £865,000 for Macmillan get even closer to his £1 million target.
A spokesperson for the club said: “We are very much looking forward to welcoming John and his volunteers to Bramall Lane for the Blackpool match.
"John is a real Sheffield icon and has been tremendous and tireless in his fundraising efforts for Macmillan.
“To have raised more than £865,000 is incredible and we are sure Blades fans will get behind his ‘magic million’ campaign to help him over the line.”
This is how you can help John Burkhill towards his incredible £1 million fundraising target at Bramall Lane
John, who at the age of 83 recently completed both the Sheffield 10K and the Great North Run, said: "I'm over the moon and really very grateful that the Blades are allowing a team to join me for a collection at the match against Blackpool.
“I'm so lucky that the people have backed me a thousand per cent, even though they think I'm barmy - in the nicest possible way!
“To be welcome at both Hillsborough and Bramall Lane is a real honour and I can't thank Blades and Owls fans enough who have been so generous to me over the years.
“If I can get a few pence more than I had yesterday for Macmillan, then we're onto a winner. Let's get to that Magic Million!"
If you can help out on the day and get John that bit closer to the £1 million mark, visit: https://volunteering.macmillan.org.uk/opportunities/event-support-volunteer-sheffield-united-collection-for-john-burkhill-man-with-a-pram-saturday-15-october-22-2022-08-19.