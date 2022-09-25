Runners set off from Arundel Gate in Sheffield city centre just after 9.30am on Sunday, September 25.

After an overcast start, the sun came out just in time for this year’s winner, Scott Hincliffe, to cross the finish line with an impressive time of 31 minutes and 48 seconds.

He was followed shortly behind by Matthew Craig in 2nd place with a time of 32:06, and with a time of 32:11, Thomas Shaw took 3rd place.

Scores of people lined the streets to cheer on runners competing in the 2022 Sheffield 10K, which was held on Sunday, September 25

Alice Daniel was the first female finisher with a time of 36 minutes and 38 seconds.

Eleanor Baker was just 18 seconds behind and finished after 36 minutes 56 seconds, and was followed by Molly Savill, whose finishing time was 37:19.

Sheffield’s ‘Man with the Pram’, John Burkhill, may have been the last person to cross the starting line, but the 83-year-old got some of the biggest cheers of the entire event.

The annual event is the legendary fundraiser’s 1,033rd race, and as he crossed the starting line, those in attendance were told that John’s fundraising total for Macmillan Cancer Support currently stands at £865,690.

The winner of the Sheffield 10K 2022, Scott Hincliffe, as he approached the finishing line. Scott completed the race with an impressive time of 31 minutes and 48 seconds

But that total is likely to be out-of-date fairly soon, once John counts up the money he has raised from pushing his famous pram along the route.

Supporters and well-wishers lined the route for the duration of the race, which was held on a crisp Autumnal day.

Andrew and Diane Keenan were there to support their daughter, Rebecca, who was running to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Andrew said: “I think it’s a very good event actually, it’s important for it to raise money for charities nowadays, especially cancer, which is the main charity that my daughter is running for today.”

Scott Hincliffe crosses the finish line with an impressive time of 31 minutes and 48 seconds

“We’ve been hit by cancer, the family, so every little bit helps,” continued Diane.

Joe Hill added: “I think it’s a great atmosphere for the city and it’s bringing people in from all different environments, different cultures, and all raising money for charities. It’s fantastic, there should be more of it.”

Sheffield’s Lord Mayor, Sioned-Mair Richards, was there to cheer the runners on at the start of the race.

She said: “I was delighted to come down to be one of the starters for the 10K race this morning. It’s just amazing to see so many people out, from elite athletes, to people who have decided they’re just going to walk the 10K, but are all out to do good things for people of Sheffield. Particularly supporting our local charities, and it’s just always good to have lots of people in the city centre enjoying themselves, being active with the outdoor sporting active city and this is proof of it.”

Runners warm up

Graham Stronach of East Anglia came out to cheer his daughter on in the race.

He said: “I think it’s very important that Northern cities make sure they stay at the forefront of national publicity and what’s going on for the people who live there.”

“I think the question really is not what benefits does the run give – and it does give a lot of benefits both health-wise and to the community – but the other question is how would you feel if you didn’t have one? Most centre of excellence in our cities run this type of thing, both for their local citizens and the people of the region; and I think Sheffield would be missing out if they didn’t keep this going and they would themselves down the pecking order of cities – not just in Yorkshire but probably in the greater country,” he added.

Sheffield 10K 2022 runners prepare to set-off

Supporters and well-wishers line the streets