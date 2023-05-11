Sheffield legend John Burkhill is hoping to close in on his ‘Magic Million’ target whilst at the Sheffield United promotion parade in the city centre.

The Man with the Pram has less than £47,000 to go to hit his £1million target for Macmillan. He has been fundraising for the best part of three decades and has been pounding the streets of Sheffield since he hit his £250,000 target in 2013.

John has now confirmed he will be in attendance for Sheffield United’s promotion parade celebrations in Sheffield City Centre tonight, hoping to take another bite out of the £1m goal. He said he has “got some good friends amongst United supporters” and will be at Fargate from 5.30pm.

Yesterday, the Man with the Pram officially shared that his fundraising total had surpassed £950,000, edging ever closer to the target. He said: “We are well on our way to that Magic Million. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

John Burkhill will be in attendance at Sheffield United's promotion celebrations in hopes to close down the final £47,000 to £1,000,000.

John is instantly recognisable when seen around Sheffield, with his trusty pram and iconic green wig. His fundraising efforts have become a national phenomena, even earning him recognition from the late Queen Elizabeth II, and a number of honours.

He pounds the streets daily and completes races, pushing what was his daughter’s pram in memory of her and his late wife. John hopes to reach his fundraising target by his 85th birthday in January 2024.

Now Sheffielders are being urged to sign up to help the legendary fundraiser reach his £1 million target.

A campaign page set up under John’s name will allow people from across the city and beyond to undertake their own fundraising activities with money raised contributing directly towards John’s target.

Hannah Lumb, Macmillan Cancer Support’s fundraising manager, said: “The people of Sheffield really have backed John since he began fundraising for Macmillan in 2007 and we are so grateful for everybody’s incredible generosity so far. John is now on the ‘home straight’, as it were, with his dream of reaching his magic million in sight, so it would be amazing if people got involved to help with the last push towards John’s target.”

John said he has been ‘humbled’ by everybody’s support so far, saying: “I can’t put into words just how grateful I am. Everyone has bought into what I’ve tried to do and if you can help push us over the line, that would be fantastic.”